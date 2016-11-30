Life on the loom

Once famous for their expertise, the handloom weavers of Madurai are now living a life in oblivion. As the weavers stare at a bleak future, uncertainty is all that’s left of the warp and the weft, writes A. SHRIKUMAR

The cacophonic Old Natham Road gradually gives way to the desolate streets of Valluvar Colony, lined with rows of tiled-roof houses. It’s noon and the entire hamlet is shrouded in silence. In a far corner of the street, a small group of men stretch out lengthy bundles of colourful threads under the sun, tying them to short wooden poles on either sides. They comb through the 60 metre long threads, removing knots and glitches and make them ready to be put on the loom. Unmindful of the vehicles and people passing by on the street, the men concentrate on the work at hand. Walk a few yards into the neighbourhood and the rhythmic tick-tock of the handloom signals life.

“Handloom was once a thriving industry in Madurai. Until the 70s there were at least a 1,000 looms in the area. It was a common sight to see men sifting the yarns on the roadsides,” says 67-year-old G.R. Krishnan, who has been into weaving since childhood. “Our families have been weaving for generations. From the time of King Tirumalai Nayak, weavers of the Sourashtra community have been famous for the art. We were referred to as ‘Pattunoolkarar’ as we were experts in silk weaving.” But not even one third of the volume and fame remains today, he adds.

Inside a one-room house in the adjacent street, a large wooden handloom stands tall occupying much of the space. The pale yellow yarn strung on the loom shimmers in the sunlight straining through a jaali window. K.S. Ramila squeezes herself between the wall and the loom and settles on a narrow wooden seat. She stomps on the two pairs of pedals continuously while pulling the string above to let the shuttle move in between the yarns. The hovel-like house echoes with the sound of the loom. “I have been weaving for nearly three decades. I dropped out of school and learnt the art from my parents. Back then, handloom was the only source of livelihood and we couldn’t forego it for anything else. But now, I regret taking it up,” says Ramila, who weaves for nearly five hours a day. “It takes three days to weave a sari and I get paid Rs.550, out of which I spend Rs.100 on the yarn. It’s only a hand-to-mouth existence.”

Ramila’s neighbour V.K. Gopinath weaves from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. continuously except brief breaks for breakfast and lunch. “This is a job where we need to do a lot of hardwork. One may earn as much as the time and effort he puts in. I can complete a sari in two days as my wife and children help me on the loom and I manage to make an average income of Rs.8,000 per month,” he says. “Many of the saris we weave are sold in Bombay and Surat markets. Currently, we weave a bulk of cotton and blends. Occasionally, we may get orders for silk saris. Earlier, we used to weave cotton dhotis for brands like Sarathi, but nowadays sari weaving is our mainstay.”

Apart from Valluvar Colony which has only 130 looms currently, weavers are found in Kaithari Nagar, Thiruparankundram, Munichalai, Lakshmipuram and Kamarajar Salai in the city. “In the earlier days, the 10 pillars lane was the hub of handloom. Later, the people branched out to various pockets,” G.K. Chandra narrates the history of Madurai’s weavers. “In the olden days, the Puttu festival and Teppa thirivizha were bigger than the Chithirai festival and that’s when people shopped for new clothes. Weaving of silk saris used to hit a high during those festivals.”

“There are nearly 10 weaving cooperative societies in the city that provide us dyed yarns and spindles of zari used for the border. Yarn dying units can be found in areas like Sandhapettai, Sellur and Munichalai,” says L.R. Subramanian, who along with his two brothers runs three pairs of handlooms at their one-storey house in Teppakulam. Unfolding a beautiful white sari with golden jari borders in chequered design, he says, “This is a double jacquard design which is harder to weave. A single mistake can ruin the entire design and our efforts will go waste. Attention to detail is a must in handloom weaving”

L.R. Kubendran says it’s important to involve the youth in handloom to save the art from vanishing. “Since, weaving is labour-intensive and fetches only pittance, the younger generation have taken up jobs in various cities. It’s only old people who continue to weave these days and in the coming years the looms shall lie lifeless.”