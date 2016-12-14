I am...Noushad M.

more-in

Occupation: Sound recording assistant

In an year or so I will bid goodbye to this job of mine at Chitranjali Studio, after putting in 40 years of service. It was destiny that brought me here. Udaya Studio at Pathirappally in Alappuzha district was my first employer. I used to stay a few kilometers away from the studio and was in awe of cinema. So even as a student I used to frequent the studio to watch shooting.

On one of those days when I was wandering around, Appachan sir, younger brother of Kunchacko, asked me what was I doing there for there was no shooting on that particular day. Then I asked him whether I would be able get a job in the studio. I was 14 then and had almost given up on my studies. He gave me a job related to constructing sets. However we all had to do all kinds of work. My first assignment was on the sets of Aromalunni. It was there that I saw almost all the leading stars of Malayalam cinema in front of my eyes.

In 1979 I got a job at Chitranjali as a unit boy. The studio was in its nascent stage and I saw it grow in front of my eyes, starting with an outdoor unit, lab and dubbing studio. I tried my hand at learning many things. Eventually I got interested in sound recording and was appointed recording assistant. I learnt everything on the job. It was the late P. Devadas sir who taught me many things. Then there was N. Harikumar sir who also guided me.

I have lost count of the number of films I have worked on. Basically my work involves recording the sound on the location and if there is a song shooting, we have to play the song in the background. My duty time is from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., but when there is shooting I stay back till the work is over.

Filmmaking has gone through a lot of changes and when everything became digital I had to adapt to it. Sound recording calls for immense concentration and patience and it was tough during the times of the film reel. There has been a change in the work culture as well. The camaraderie we shared on locations and in the studio during the earlier days is something I cherish. That kind of attachment is not there now. Life has become fast paced. It is always nostalgic to have artistes such as Madhu sir on the set now since I have worked with him in the past as well.

Chitranjali has played a big role in boosting the career of many filmmakers. The government subsidy is a boon for films made on a small budget. Now that the government is planning for a facelift for Chitranjali I am looking forward to it.

Although my post still remains as recording assistant - because I don’t have necessary academic qualifications for a promotion - I am happy that the job has kept me in good stead. Having married off my three children, I lead a contented life with my wife, Noorjahan, at our home at Vattiyoorkavu. My son is also a sound recordist.

Cinema is a dream world and it feels wonderful to get to know the stars at close quarters. It was Prem Nazir who first gave me a kaineettam- a five-rupee note- after a shoot at Udaya Studio. That was a huge amount then, even my father hasn’t given me that much amount. That was an auspicious start and I have had a decent life till now. Success never went to his head and Prem Nazir always remained the same. Another artiste for whom I have immense respect is Sreenivasan sir.

(A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)