I am... M. N. Padmanabhan

Occupation: Clothes vendor

My name is Padmanabhan, like the Lord himself! I have been making a living thanks to the location of my shop, right by the side of the east entrance of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. Come in and sit inside the shop. I have no problems in talking to a mediaperson. I pay my taxes and everything about my business is transparent. So why I should I fear anyone?

I am a devotee and a law-abiding citizen. Thankfully, demonetisation has not been a disaster for me. I have a ‘card machine’ that people can use to swipe their cards. For about five-six days, things were a bit tough. Nevertheless, things are better now. Let me put it this way: 70 per cent of sales were not affected but 30 per cent difficulties remain.

Handlooms and textiles are my speciality I have all kinds of Kerala saris, dhothis, churidhar sets and pavada-blouse sets in Kerala cottons. I get them from Balaramapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Erode and other places in Tamil Nadu. Most pilgrims who come here stop to buy a Kerala sari as a keepsake or men might buy readymade pavada sets for their daughters. Then there are dhothis in different ranges. The cheapest cost about Rs. 60. The prices range from Rs. 300 to Rs. 6,000. Buyers like to bargain and I let them. It is all in the game but we don’t cheat our customers by giving them dhothis that have been cut into two. There are some traders who buy ‘double mundu’, cut them into two and sell them to poor pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.

There is no need to do that. See, look at my sales. On Tuesday, I had sales of Rs. 50,000. It is here in my books... This is the peak season for us when pilgrims to Sabarimala stop in the city to worship Padmanabhaswamy. It coincides with the tourist season as well. But most of the pilgrims from North India come during Deepavali. As it is, sales are not great during the rest of the year. Moreover, stalls which were begun to help people keep their belongings and refresh themselves are now selling dhothis. While those run by the temple authorities pay taxes and are all legal, there are other stalls that don’t follow the rules. These were not supposed to sell dhothis. But now they do and it is a rip-off. I wonder if the temple or Government gets its share from these sales.

My people came to the city 170 years ago from Tamil Nadu and we made this city our home. I hail from Tutincorin and came to the city after completing class ten with nothing in my name. Now if my family goes around in an Innova car, it is all due to the blessings of Sree Padmanabha. Initially, I used to supply materials to this shop. When the owner wanted to quit, I bought it from him.

I married a Malayali girl, P. Manju, and we have two sons - Devan and Deepan. She is a hardworking homemaker who rarely watches television. She comes here in the morning from our home at Konchiravila with breakfast for us and then again with lunch at about 11.30 a.m. Manju is on her feet from 5 a.m. onwards. I am 60 now and my sons play an active role in my business. Recently my eldest son Devan began another shop selling handlooms on the main road. Since there are security concerns, we are worried that the government might evict traders like us from the precincts of the temple. I had to take a loan from Canara bank to finance the new shop. But there is no other way for small business men like me.

I open shop at 6 a.m. and down shutters at 7 p.m. I go to the temple daily to offer prayers and thanks to the deity. My shop is a full-time profession. But you know what, I am also an actor. Yes, really! I have acted in a couple of serials. I would like to act in a film as well. Let’s see...

(A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)