How to get ecstasy into everyday life

Positive psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyl in his talk outlines the importance of complete involvement in what one does to achieve happiness

This talk is by a man with a difficult name: Mihaly Csikszentmihalyl. A positive psychologist, he asked himself a question that many of us ask ourselves at some point in life: “…what contributes to a life worth living…”. The question came on observing the victims of World War II and how they were managing their life after heavy losses.

Csikszentmihalyl gives some revealing statistics showing that even when personal income has almost tripled in the US over 30 long years, the percentage of happy people has remained at 30 per cent. Csikszentmihalyl says, “... you find that the lack of basic resources, material resources, contributes to unhappiness, but the increase in material resources does not increase happiness… So my research has been focused more on -- where -- in everyday life, in our normal experience do we feel really happy? And to start those studies, about 40 years ago, I began to look at creative people -- trying to understand what made them feel that it was worth doing things which made their life meaningful…”

In this context he mentions the Hindu civilization by saying, “…about the civilizations that we look up to as having been pinnacles of human achievement -- whether it's China, Greece, the Hindu civilization, or the Mayas, or Egyptians -- what we know about them is really about their ecstasies, not about their everyday life. We know the temples they built, where people could come to experience a different reality…”

So too he finds when he interviews creative people that they feel when their work is going well they are in an “ecstatic state”. Csikszentmihalyl defines ecstasy by saying, “…in Greek, ecstasy, meant simply to stand to the side of something…ecstasy is essentially a stepping into an alternative reality…”

An alternative reality should be one in which the present reality disappears and here Csikszentmihalyl gives new insight. He says that very often we find when we are immersed in something, we are not aware of our hunger, thirst, even time. We are not aware of our existence. This is because, “…our nervous system is incapable of processing more than about 110 bits of information per second. And in order to hear me and understand what I'm saying, you need to process about 60 bits per second. That's why you can't hear more than two people. You can't understand more than two people talking to you. When you are really involved in this completely engaging process of creating something new, you do not have enough attention left over to monitor how your body feels, or the problems at home,” says the psychologist. And then you have created an alternative reality.

Csikszentmihalyl however points out that, “…this automatic, spontaneous process can only happen to someone who is very well trained and who has developed technique. And it has become a kind of a truism in the study of creativity that you can't be creating anything with less than 10 years of technical-knowledge immersion in a particular field. Whether it's mathematics or music, it takes that long to be able to begin to change something in a way that it's better than what was there before.”

In simple words, you need to develop expertise before the door to a meaningful experience can open up. Csikszentmihalyl calls this the “flow experience”. He says when you are in the flow, you feel, “completely involved in what you are doing, have a sense of ecstasy, great inner clarity which gives you the knowing that the activity is doable, a sense of serenity and timelessness that comes with intrinsic motivation.” And he quotes many artists, musicians and even Einstein as they described themselves when they were at the peak of their activity. He extends the idea to business too and feels the “flow experience” happens when the business brings within it the altruistic element also.

Csikszentmihalyl says our goal must be to bring more and more of such moments which bring in the ‘flow’ experience into our daily life. Then we can begin to find more meaning in our lives and that happens according to Csikszentmihalyl “…when your challenges are higher than average and skills are higher than average…”

