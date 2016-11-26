Heart and soul

Anupama Dayal, honoured by PETA, tells us what makes her a breed apart from her contemporaries

Fashion cannot exist in isolation; it is always a part of nature both literally and metaphorically.

Collections inspired by flora and fauna have been created by every designer worth his salt. Or else at some point of their career they have used skin of animal, leather to be precise, in an outfit worn by a model or by a group.

In the case of Anupama Dayal, honoured by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals for promoting animal rights, such yardsticks do not apply as she believes that fashion is akin to creating a work of art which is aesthetic with symmetrical lines, clean cuts and works within the parameters of using organically obtained material.

Having made a foray into the world of fashion about a decade ago, Anupama feels it was her ability to work with varied designs, kaleidoscopic colours and new silhouettes without using any by-product of an animal that has given her individuality and kept her away from her contemporaries.

In short, ethical fashion was and still her trade mark, which distinguishes her from her contemporaries who have no compunction in using leather to entice the fashionistas.

“For me this is the air I breathe. I love animals and Mother nature. When I made my debut in fashion I was conscious of the fact that I had to be organic. big leather brands collaborations small things I have done but this is not my philosophy. In all fashion weeks I have not used.”

A childhood incident melted Anupama’s heart and the animal’s hide became anathema to her.

“While walking down the mountains in Gangtok, where my family was based, I heard shrieks of a sheep being slaughtered. Though physically I did not see the butchering yet I could empathise with the agony and suffering of the hapless animal. In mountains such noise reverberates and I could visualise how it was being tortured and later it was skinned.

On being honoured by PETA, Anita says: “It is a great privilege to be born in this world and to be alive as a human being. We must live in oneness with our environment. Know and respect our neighbourhood trees, enjoy our flowers and love our dogs. I see the squirrel running up the mulberry tree and the parakeets in my garden, the adorable donkeys on my way to work. A few months back I shampooed and scrubbed them and gave them lots of treats. I want to live my life conscious of all the other living creatures around me and be grateful for how they enhance my life in a million different ways.”