Grief in the time of cell phones

Shaju John captures Jayalalithaa’s funeral through a sea of smartphones

When Tamil Nadu mourned the passing of its charismatic leader Jayalalithaa some weeks ago, a grieving crowd of tens of thousands accompanied the cortège to Marina Beach. The expression of grief, though, was surpassed by the need to record the tragedy. The evening light glinted on innumerable mobile phone screens as they captured every minute and every scene. Mourners, party cadres and policemen were united as they experienced the moment not directly but through their digital intermediaries, disconnected from immediate reality but connected to the world.

Grief in the time of cell phones
