Found in translation

Fifteen poets from various parts of the world came together for ‘Poets Translating Poets’

Can a poem be translated without letting its meaning and emotion slip away? The question seemed to be the elephant in the room, at Goethe Institut on Tuesday evening. ‘Poets Translating Poets’, as the event was called, is a project that the Institute initiated last year, as an attempt to translate German poems into other languages, and vice versa. Fifteen poets from Germany, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India spent several days studying, decoding and interpreting each others’ works to bring out the translated versions, which they presented at the venue.

“It was a challenging task,” said Shahnaz Munni, a poet from Bangladesh, who translated German poet Hendrik Jackson’s works. “We need to consider the tone, mood, emotion, nature, culture, and environmental context when the poem was written. And these are very different in Germany and Bangladesh. For example, in my country, there are six seasons, but in Germany, there are only four,” she explained.

“To tackle this disconnect, the project had poets of both languages sit together and share the story behind each verse, after a word-by-word translation by an ‘interlinear translator’,” said Thomas Wohlfahrt, director of Haus für Poesie, a platform for writers and poets in Berlin (which collaborated with the institute for the project). He called the process of translation “Smuggling Verses”.

Unlike stories, poems are hardly direct, and are trickier to translate. If a poet did it, the final product didn’t have much in common with the original, and if a professional translator did it, it lacked a soul. So, it was necessary that the poets and interlinear translators worked together, Wohlfahrt pointed out. Shahnaz noted, “For example, for Hendrik to explain to me his poem, he had to do a few paintings and a little acting.” Lalnunsanga Ralte from Shillong, who translated Christian Filips’ poem, added, “Even simple activities like making tea are quite different in German and Indian culture. But the trick was to find the common link.”

However, step one is to make the original poem transparent for the translator poet to understand. “That’s where we come in,” said Hem Mahesh, an interlinear translator who helped with the German-Tamil translation. “We are like the squirrels in the Ramayana who scurry around for stones to build the bridge. We make the language of one poet accessible to another.

There is a lot to think about — accuracy, elegance, flow, exactness, and grace of words. Once done, the poets look at the assembly of stones, release them from their rigid format and breathe fluidity into them,” she added.

The result was German poetry translated into Tamil, Malayalam, Mizo, Kannada and Bengali...poetry that, if for not the project, wouldn’t have made sense for an Indian audience.