Do you trust me?

more-in

At a recent workshop I was co-facilitating, I was playing a supporting role, for the client had hired the main facilitator for the workshop and I had been co-opted. The main facilitator constantly asked if I knew what I was doing and how sure I was of my impact.

While I did not take offence to being questioned during the workshop, on later sharing this experience with a friend, I was put wise. My friend asked me “If I had felt trusted?” I could not answer that.

Further exploration made me examine the principal facilitator’s ‘intent’ in questioning me. I realised that trust is really a matter of intention, and if the intent is to fault, then trust gets compromised.

Often in relationships, when we experience distrust, if we distil below the surface, we will recognise that the intent was to, perhaps judge, perhaps interrogate or even to fault, never to uplift.

If the intent is to acknowledge or celebrate, then the manner of questioning will generally be positive, encouraging and supportive, laced with curiosity and not doubt.

When trust falters, the distrusting person so couches his questions, as though to give the impression of support, yet what is really unsaid is the lack of faith, and thus integrity suffers.