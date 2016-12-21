Delhi as it was

Ever wondered what the Capital looked like in the past and how the city and its citizens changed with the passage of time? Or for that matter what all has vanished from this metropolitan which has witnessed immense growth in terms of population and changing landscape? If you have that curiosity to know these then make your way to the ongoing photography exhibition “Camera Dilli Ka – A Delhi Photo Archive 1880-1980” at the India International Centre.

The exhibition mounted by the Centre for Community Knowledge (CCK) of Ambedkar University (AU) offers several slices of history spanning over 100 years. Selected from the CCK’s Narain Prasad Collection these images shot by amateurs and travellers formed a part of family and personal album are different from the usual historical photos. “These ‘never seen before’ pictures are unlike the historical ones. Instead of being monument-centric these pictures are people and city-centric bringing into sharp focus the everyday life of ordinary people and how the city was in the past. Even the pictures of monuments have been shot by the inhabitants and travellers who visited them for sightseeing and enjoyment,” says Surajit Sarkar, Associate Professor at AU and co-curator of the exhibition. Thus one gets to see a road-side barber attending to a customer (1968), people participating in air raid precaution drill (1941), the aerial view from Qutub Minar (1940s), view of Old Secretariat from the Ridge (1920s), Ring Road view from Hyatt hotel (1984) and Mexican journalist Gossi Soto posing at Tuglaqabad Fort (1952) among several other pictures.

In its own subtle way the exhibition impresses upon the viewers that history is not just confined to the narratives about rulers, kings, politicians and famous personalities. It encompasses the lives of common people, their interests, their customs, dresses, recreations and occupations etc. Research Assistant at CCK and co-curator, Parul Malik, says: “This exhibition attempts to fill such gaps in the history and bring to fore narratives of those whose voice has never been heard before.” So we get to watch what transpired in the lives of people in distant past like the images depicting a child playing dholak (1952), Republic Day practice during January 1969, marriage party (1931), people enjoying a card game on street-side (1970), merry-go-round (1964), hand-operated Ferris wheel (1964), Rotary Club awareness walk (1981) and a students rally at Connaught Place (1941) besides others.

The 109 pictures mounted have been curated from Narain Prasad’s collection and also sourced from collections of Fozan Ali Ahmed, Raj Chauhan, Jan Friese and travellers like Gossi Soto and Christophe Fanjat and internet (Time-Life and Delhi Archives). Interestingly, the entire show has been divided into sections each pertaining to a particular theme. “The idea of a theme-based section was to facilitate people to see pictures pertaining to their area of interest,” explains Sarkar. Significantly, each section has four and more pictures giving a wider perspective on the theme it depicts. While Changing Modes of Transport gives a glimpse of a taxi strike (1954), the Harley-Davidson phat-phati (1986), double-decker buses (1970) and tongas in Old Delhi (1943) the one on changing face of Chandni Chowk shows images of Majestic Cinema (1973) and mules been used in the area. The Delhi Then and Now highlights the importance changes brought about at some important landmarks of the Capital like Ring Road and Patel Nagar located at Pusa Road.

The viewers specially the young were amazed and intrigued seeing the exhibits. Many were eager to know more and several elders stepped in to satisfy their curiosity. One witty youngster on seeing the 1945 picture of swimmers at Yamuna Bazaar wondered if it was the same river which now flows through the city. Similar sentiments were expressed on seeing boating and picnic at Okhla during 1939-40. “I too was not aware of sirguthi, the ceremony of flower ornamentation of brides or learning centre, Ali Manzil in Old Delhi. So these images do well to reveal unknown facts and new ones about known places,” avers Malik. Giving a parallel example, Sarkar states that when they displayed an old plough and other agricultural tools found in a Shadipur Khampur household at the Neighbourhood Museum organised there, it amazed the younger generation to know that the place once had farms.

Sarkar wishes to hold more such exhibitions across the city as well as educational institutions. “The idea is to make it a people’s movement so that more folks share their narratives and the photographs they possess about the city while at the same time connecting the inhabitants of Delhi to the city they live in.”

(On till December 29)