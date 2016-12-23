Christmas at a divine home

Come Christmas, the stars in homes outshine the ones overhead. Markets and shops are crowded with shoppers buying for the festival season. The demon of demonetisation is nowhere to be seen as Christmas shoppers get ready for the festivities. Christmas trees in various sizes, baubles, glass balls, figurines, cribs... the list goes on.

It is no different at Divine Children’s Home at Mudavanmugal, a shelter for children run by Alice Thomas.

Christmas preparations are in full swing at the large three-storied house, home to 50 children. However, at this home, almost all the decorations and gifts are homemade.

In fact, as I reach the home, Alice is busy at her sewing machine. “ I was finishing a dress. There are a few more to be finished before the party this week. I will have to get more cloth. The stock is almost over,” she says.

Alice is sewing new dresses for kids, while keeping an eye on the teens busy ironing the finished sets. These are among the Christmas gifts that the children will be receiving for Christmas.

“Children with relatives spent their vacation with them. Once they leave, it is just me and those of my kids who have nowhere else to go. So every year we have our modest celebration before they leave,” Alice says.

Modest it may be, but it is no less festive than other Christmas celebrations in the city, with plenty of gifts, love and laughter and food. Says Alice: “All of us do our share of work to make this occasion special. For example, my son-in-law set up the Christmas crib and Santa Claus. I make the dresses. Gifts are usually things like garments and toys.”

While most of the eats such as mutton or chicken curry, appam, banana fritters and bajjis are made at the home, cakes are usually given as gifts by donors.

Since many of the children are interested in drawing and painting, they enjoy making greeting cards for people who have contributed generously for their home. “I scan all the cards and email them. The donors love this and they usually send gifts for the kids,” Alice says, showing me some of the crayon-coloured drawings that children have made this time around.

Many of the children have left with their relatives for a week-long vacation. In the meantime, the children who are staying with Alice continue their celebrations with outings and picnics.

Alice says that since she grew up in a convent herself, she knows how important occasions like Christmas are for kids. “I try my best to make the vacation as entertaining as possible for those who stay here. They need to feel a sense of belonging that you get from a family. Fifteen children will be spending Christmas with me. Our vehicle can’t accommodate all the kids at a time. So they are taken in batches,” says Alice.

Museum-zoo complex, Kanyakumari and Happyland amusement park and cinemas are preferred destinations.

Alice expects it be a truly merry Christmas, as always. “The hard times are forgotten as we try to make Christmas as merry as possible for my kids. The secret is to be content with what we have. That’s what keeps us happy no matter what the occasion is,” she says.

A place to call home

Alice Thomas began taking care of orphans and kids from a disadvantaged background after the demise of her husband. She set up her home when she was given a one-year-old child of a female offender to look after, while Alice was working as a crafts teacher at Central Jail, Poojappura. Since then Alice has been taking care of children in search of a home.