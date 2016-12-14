Celebrating 177 years of photography

more-in

If water droplets sticking on to the rounded grid-like eyes of a Horsefly display the beauty of the micro-world, then the dark figure of a person walking across vibrant brown sand tells the tale of the stunning lone journey called life. Like that, each of the 106 photographs on display at Soorya’s ‘Art & Alchemy’ exhibition of photographs captures the vibrancy of life like only a camera can.

The exhibition celebrates the 177th anniversary of the birth of photography with a selection of superb photographs by 11 talented shutterbugs from Kerala. “While other art forms stray away from reality, the photograph remains 100 per cent real. It is recording a moment in time which will then become a part of our history,” says Rahana Habeeb, who envisaged ‘Art & Alchemy’ and is one of the photographers who have displayed their works.

The exhibition has three different series on display. ‘Glimpse of Nature’ series showcases nature at its vibrant best with a collection of marvellous landscapes, shots of birds and insects. While ‘Walks of life’ concentrates on decisive moments from daily life of ordinary people, ‘The Great Indian Artistry’ exhibits some of the most momentous performance snaps from the past Soorya festivals.

“Since it is a commemoration of the art itself, we decided that it should be an exhibition that covers a wide array of themes and not just photographs of Soorya fêtes. The photographers featured are top talents in their own respective fields and we have also featured award winners like Shiju S. Basheer, who has participated in the Kochi-Muziris Biennale,” says Rahana, who herself is an accomplished event photographer.

Although very much part of the exhibition and ‘Glimpse of Nature’ series, Kalesh Sadasivan’s macro shots, which takes the viewers into the world of insects, clearly stands out. “It is a fascinating world and something only a select few would venture into. There is a golden angle for each insect and that is what makes these photographs so special,” says Dr. Kalesh, who is a plastic surgeon.

Eyes of the Horsefly | Photo Credit: Kalesh Sadasivan

Other highlights of ‘Art & Alchemy’ are the free workshops conducted by some of the foremost names in the Indian photography scene. On December 15, Feroze Babu will be taking a workshop on ‘360 Degree Google Street Photography’ and on December 16, Kalesh takes a class on macro photography, from 4.30 p.m. onwards.

The exhibition is at the Kerala Lalitakala Akademi Auditorium, Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan, till December 17. Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.