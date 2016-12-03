Catalysts of change

Dr. Jasmer Singh Saini and Professor Sanjeev Sonawane, recipients of the NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Award 2016, feel integrating people with disabilities into the mainstream will prove beneficial

Creating employment for people with disabilities (PWDs) is a social responsibility and necessity that will ensure that they become independent and empowered to live a dignified life. Real empowerment of PWDs can only be achieved by equipping them with job skills through systematic training that will make them employable. Thus providing them an opportunity for financial, social and emotional independence will give them immense self respect and dignity.

Echoing these views are Dr. Jasmer Singh Saini and Professor Sanjeev Sonawane, this year’s winners of NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Award in the category of role model supporter of increased opportunities for disabled people. Saini heads Information Management and Coordination Department at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh and Sonawane is the Head of Education and Extension Department, Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

Having won the awards, the two feel much more needs to be done for the PWDs with all the stakeholders needing to pitch in more. Making a pertinent observation Saini comments, “Merely referring to the disabled as specially-abled does not change anything. Change is required in attitude, policies and implementation. The Government needs to support the organisations working for the PWDs and ensure that mild and moderately disabled are brought to mainstream education with only the severe cases trained in exclusive institutions. The private sector needs to chip in by providing jobs to PWDs.”

Saini struggled against several odds to get his son education in Fine Arts as there was no provision for people with hearing disability. Today, he is a fine arts teacher in a school. Saini emphasises that parents and family need to play a vital role in bringing disabled to the mainstream by supporting them. Sonawane says it is important to ensure greater enrolment of disabled children in schools and fewer drop-outs, thus increasing the number of PWDs going in for higher education and getting employment in corporates and government. “For a cluster of schools in a region there should be one institution with facilities to teach and train disabled,” he says.

On the society’s mindset about treating disabled with disdain, the two awardees observe some attitudinal change with the younger generation coming forward to help and be friendly with PWDs. Saini says he is appalled when in seminars and meetings people refer to schools for deaf or dumb or blind as deaf school or blind school. “It sounds derogatory and inhuman.” Concurring with him, Sonawane says, “Though the young empathise with the disabled, the majority of those working in the disability sector are either PWDs themselves or are other connected with them. We need to create awareness among children about disability and teach them to treat PWDs as equal and well,” says Sonawane. He adds “after all PWDs do not need sympathy but support as they are equal to others in all respects.”

Both the awardees have over the years contributed in enhancing the skills and employability of the PWDs. Saini, has contributed in operationalising centrally-sponsored scheme for mainstreaming persons with disabilities in technical and vocational education in 50 polytechnics across the country since 2001. On the other hand, Sonawane established Advance Technology Blind Student’s Learning Centre in 2008 as a support service unit for students with disabilities in over 700 affiliated colleges and over 52 academic departments of the university.

The NITTTRs in Chandigarh, Chennai, Bhopal and Kolkata implemented a scheme of integrating PWDs by conducting diploma programmes in civil, electronic and computer engineering, textiles among other streams and three to six month vocational training in tailoring, designing, carpentry, welding, plumbing etc. But Chandigarh went beyond the mandate. Explains Saini, “Five years after commencement of the programme, we realised that qualified students were either denied or declined job even after selection by prospective employers on their becoming aware of their disability. This spurred me to organise job fairs for the disabled and convince Confederation of Indian Industry to ask their members to select employees strictly on the basis of merit and needs. Initially, Tech Mahindra came forward followed by IBM, Tata Solutions and others. Now we organise one or two mega fairs every year with 300 to 400 PWDs and 18 to 20 companies attending a day with 70 to 100 get placed.”

Likewise Saini got BPOs, companies from retail, manufacturing and hospitality sector to engage those trained in vocations. “Employing PWDs is different from others so we counsel both the prospective employees and employers. The former are made to understand that they cannot make undue demands based on their condition while the latter are sensitised to the special needs of the specially-abled. For example, we sent a sign language interpreter for a few weeks to a company which hired hearing impaired.” These efforts have paid dividends as turnover has been minimal.

The Savitribai Phule University centre has been preparing visually impaired students of the institution and its affiliates in soft, computer skills, internet and English conversation thereby enhancing not just their employability. “It makes them confident in facing others and the world in general and makes a tremendous impact on their personality,” observes Sonawane. In fact, over time, the students trained in the centre have been absorbed by State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Infosys among others. Sonawane eagerly shares that many of employed in banks have gone on to become officers. “Two have even become entrepreneurs which is a great achievement.”

Both Saini and Sonawane have received positive feedback from employers who have engaged PWDs. Saini says, “Many times the employers have rated the performance of PWDs even better than that of others.” Having met with success with their initiatives, the two feel that government should try to replicate them in other educational institutions across the country.