Bridging the divide

It is not often that a scholar of Urdu writes on science. After all, study of science is almost always in English, only occasionally in regional languages. And almost never in Urdu. It is rare still for that science scholar to be at par with a scholar of the Vedas; science and scriptures are not supposed to be compatible! Then it is pretty unusual for a Quran scholar to be adept at understanding the Vedas.

Not to forget a man who is ready to share parenting tips in the light of religion with a lady! Bringing all these paradoxes together is the upcoming day-long Quran Conference this coming Sunday at Kedar Nath Sahni auditorium near Zakir Husain college.

Aslam Parveiz, now Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad, but better known in these parts as the man who has edited and published Science magazine in Urdu for over 20 years besides being the principal of Zakir Husain college, is coming to the city again with renowned scholar of comparative religion, Tariq Abdullah, a Rampur-based scholar who publishes booklets about the Vedas and the Quran in Hindi and Urdu to bring about better understanding between people of different religions. While Parveiz is known to appreciate religion for the theories and principles of science it talks about, Abdullah is happy talking of the Vedas and how their trajectory often runs parallel to the Quran. This time though, he is all set to give parenting tips in the light of religion to young parents, and those who have teenagers at home. Just how much space you want to give to your young ones, just when to be firm and the like. Of course, he would also talk of the time when little children should seek the permission of their parents before entering their room. Or how often to knock at the door before going away, understanding that the inmates may not like to be disturbed.

Parveiz, meanwhile, will talk about life as a prayer. It is something essential in today's times when religion is often sought to be reduced to a set of rituals or a dogma. He will deliver a talk on the concept of ibadah or prayer. Considering he has been a no-nonsense academic and hard as nails administrator, the chances are when he would talk on ibadah, people would pay heed. Remember he is the man who quoted from the Quran to turn down those seeking favours in the name of religion.

Keeping Parveiz and Abdullah company will be the U.S. based scholar Aslam Abdullah whose knowledge of the scriptures keeps the listeners hooked. His fearless ways have often ruffled a few feathers, but he is always on a strong wicket with his arguments based on sound knowledge and clear understanding.

Interestingly, this meeting of the minds, will have space for women speakers as also upcoming ones. So, be prepared for a spiritual head storming this weekend.