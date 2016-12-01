Breaking new ground

Horticulture therapy is taking root in Kerala with its promise of a better life for special children. Tomorrow is International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Counting has always been tough for 10-year-old Seeja, a special child. But she is befriending numbers by counting flowers, leaves and branches. In the same way, Sandra S. of class two, who is hearing impaired, finds happiness in painting after her close encounters with flowers, plants and butterflies in her school garden. Sal Sabeel, a mentally challenged and speech impaired student of class six, was wary of his surroundings. Again, it was the garden that opened up new vistas in his attitudes. These are stories from Government UP School, Edavilakom, Murukkumpuzha, where a horticulture therapy garden has been set up to help children with special needs.

“Every day, the teachers make it a point to take these special children, 10 of them, to the garden for at least one period. Each student has five plants allotted to him/her. They have become so attached to their plants that some of them talk with them, make songs and stories...,” says P. Jayakumar, a teacher of the school where nearly 200 plants have been planted in the horticulture therapy garden. Edavilakom UPS is among the 10 schools in the district that was chosen by the Centre for Disability Studies (CeDS), Poojappura, to implement horticulture therapy.

Students of Government UP School, Edavilakom, in the school’s horticulture therapy garden Photo: Special Arrangement

Horticulture therapy, still in its nascent stage in Kerala, is slowly evolving into an accepted practice to help people with special needs of different kinds, thanks to the relentless efforts of a team from the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, led by Beela G. K. and B.R. Reghunath.

Beela G.K. and B.R. Reghunath Photo: Athira M.

“The underlying principle is using plants and plant-related activities for physical, mental and social benefits of the individual,” says Beela, former director of CeDS.

The first step is developing a natural bond between the plants and the child. Usually one particular plant is given exclusively to one child to take care of depending on the child’s preference. For example, some like flowering plants, a few may like vegetable-producing plants and others may opt for ornamental plants.

“Then we tell them to label the plant after a person they like the most. They name it after their favourite actors; some simply call it ‘amma’ (mother). We have been focussing on special children up to the age of 15, because the concept is found to be more effective in that age group,” says Reghunath.

The key component is the design of the garden, which includes rotating pots, raised garden beds and hanging pots with pulleys for the wheel-chair bound; for the visually challenged the garden has sensory plants, that is plants that can be identified by way of smell or texture.

The hanging pots with pulley at the Model Horticulture Therapy garden at Kerala State Science and Technology Museum Photo: Special arrangement

“We collected information on the design from similar gardens in the United States and Australia. However, components such as pulleys and rotating pots were our own idea,” says Beela.

Students are made to work in the garden in such a way that it helps them overcome their physical and mental difficulties.

For instance, they are asked to dip a sponge in water and then water the plant by squeezing it to improve their fine motor skills. A speech-impaired child is made to take water in the mouth, gargle and then spit it into the mud pot. This activity strengthens the vocal cords, thereby complementing speech therapy that the child is undergoing.

“Emotional development is a significant aspect. The self-esteem of the child improves when we make him/her responsible for a plant. The focus is on people-plant connection and therefore we ask the children to share their thoughts with the plant. Then we give special tools for the physically challenged so that it would go hand in hand with physiotherapy sessions,” Beela points out. The children are also made to mix clay with their feet and make model gardens with play dough.

The results are there for anyone to see, says Raji V. R., guest faculty at CeDS, who also handles the horticulture therapy course at the centre. “One can’t miss out on the satisfaction on their faces when they get a yield from the plant. Some children have even started doing budding and grafting on their own,” she says.

Having worked with disabled children for long, Beela and Reghunath say that there have been occasions when they were moved by the responses of these kids.

“The children start to believe that they too are capable of doing something. It is this confidence that we are trying to develop,” they say.

Follow the model

The Model Horticulture Therapy Garden at Kerala State Science and Technology Museum Photo: Athira M.

A model horticulture therapy garden usually has plants with colourful flowers, such as ixora, marigold, rose, jasmine and hibiscus, trailing plants for pergolas, arches and shade houses, land creepers, hanging pots and sensory plants that include scented flowering plants (rose, jasmine, chrysanthemum) and, aromatic plants (tulsi, panikoorkka, citrus plant...). The gardens usually have plants that give yield easily, such as banana and papaya. Vegetables like tomato, lady’s finger, amaranthus, cucumber, snake gourd, bitter gourd are usually cultivated along with medicinal plants such as tulsi, aloe, turmeric, ginger... Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, PMG, has the country’s first Model Horticulture Therapy garden.