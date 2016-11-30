Beena M.S.

more-in

Occupation: Coconut tree climber

Would you like some tender coconut water? I can climb up a tree and pluck a tender coconut for you. Surprised? Well, I am a trained coconut climber. I love learning new things. In fact, I have done various courses. I have learnt typewriting, tailoring and am currently learning how to drive and operate a tractor.

When I heard there was a coconut palm climbing course under Nemom Coconut Producer Federation, I registered. I am lucky my husband, Sajeev Kumar, is supportive. He ignored our neighbours’ jibes and would drop and pick me up from the bus stand during the week-long course at the institute. Those who laughed earlier, are now amazed as with machete in hand I climb coconut palms that tower over me. In fact, men, call their wives out from their kitchens to watch me harvest coconuts.

There were 45 of us in my batch, out of which only 15 were men. I am the only woman in the batch who is still active in this field. Our day at the institute would begin at 6 a.m. with a session in yoga. After breakfast, we had classes in mechanised palm tree climbing, lessons on different coconut pest and disease management and so on.

I admit I was terrified at first at the thought of climbing a coconut tree; I was scared I would fall and injure myself. My teachers however, were extremely encouraging and rooted for each one of us. We started of by climbing short trees.

The stepper machine is such a blessing as it gives me a firm footing and grip. I don’t think I can climb the tree without the contraption and I do admire those who climb sans machinery. In the beginning I couldn’t identify between tender coconuts from the ones that are ready to be plucked. I also recall times when I would freeze on top of the tree as I looked way down below. I would hug the tree tight until the feeling of panic passed. Now, I can climb any tree no matter how high. At the end of the course, we had a test on who can climb a coconut tree the fastest; I won.

After the course, I started work at Venganoor Karshika Karma Sena. I harvested coconuts, and did a bit of farming there. I used to get regular calls from people in and around the Venganoor area to harvest the coconuts from their trees. I charged Rs. 40 per coconut palm tree and earned around Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,500 a day. My coconut climbing machine, which I received at the end of the course is my best friend. I make sure I oil it regularly and take good care of it. Although I was fond of the work at Venganoor Karshika Karma Sena, I had to quit the job as the work and pay were dependent on the weather. Right now I am employed as a cleaning staff at the Thampanoor Bus Stand. That doesn’t mean I have stopped harvesting coconuts though. I still pluck coconuts whenever I receive calls. I stay in Kovalam and most of my clients are from the Vellar and Nellivila area. Unlike men, women coconut climbers don’t get that many opportunities. That is because people do not have faith in our abilities. They are scared we will fall and that they will have to end up spending for our treatment.

I am 37 years old and have two children. While my daughter wants to join the police force when she is older, my son wants to serve the army. I hope they manage to fulfil their ambitions. As for me, I really want that licence to drive a tractor and am aiming for it. I love a challenge. By the way, if you need to harvest coconuts, you can call me at 9995976866.

(A weekly column on men and women who make Thiruvananthapuram what it is)