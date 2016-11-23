Art breathes new life into the city

With the Madurai Corporation Commissioner driving the street art culture to beautify the city, more public walls and spaces are set to become open art galleries.

A call to art is like a call to action. And the Madurai Corporation Commissioner, Sandeep Nanduri’s call is gradually reaching out to more and more people, who are more than ever willing to contribute to the transformation in the city’s landscape.

Just six months ago, when volunteers from the Vaa Nanba group picked up brooms and brushes to clean and paint the wall near the Nelpettai junction, little did they realise their vision out on the streets would be striking conversations with the people. A large portrait of former President Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam painted on the wall was sufficient to fight any kind of abuse that the place was subjected to till then. It helped to conserve the public space.

Art is a dynamic parallel to sustainably educate and empower people, says Sandeep, and public spaces the world over have become a playground for artists of all kinds in the last few decades. To reclaim the much-maligned public spaces in the city and to keep them beautiful both for the residents and the tourists, he launched the social intervention project that sits well with the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan as well.

The idea is to, he says, raise consciousness, provoke thought and action and stir up awe among people of all ages, sections and professions when they see how the abandoned, misused and stinking alleys, roads and pavements, bus stops and bridges, nooks and corners can boast of awesome street art.

The Madurai Corporation’s exercise has already created a significant amount of interest and praise. With old neighbourhoods like the Race Course and the Gandhi Museum Road and downtown areas like the Kalpalam, the Arapalayam bus stand and the Railway junction, small parks in Anna Nagar and Ellis Nagar, bus stand in Pasumalai wearing a new colourful look, the public space has actually become more public with no harm done. People now actually stop by to appreciate the art on the walls.

At all these places over the past several weeks, school and college students, professional and amateur artists, housewives and professionals, the young and the old, lent themselves to the beautiful concept of beautifying ‘their’ city. “Now more people are calling us and wanting to participate in this kind of open art competition,” says Sandeep. “They are also informing about places that need the aesthetic repair,” he adds.

People who spared their time, skills and willingness to add colour and themes to the city walls and those who stopped by to see the amazing transformation, both felt like working or walking in a museum. So far the Corporation asked people to draw on any theme related to social issues and environment but now in the other places, it is contemplating on themes specific to Madurai. “It will make the locals more aware and also inform the tourists about the city highlights,” notes Sandeep.

While the 500-metre wall stretching from Burma Bazaar to the main gate of the Madurai Railway junction was the hotspot of artistic activity last Sunday, Sandeep has plans for similar street art projects on New Jail Road, Madura College Road and Sellur in the next phase. “With increasing peoples’ participation we will give the city a facelift, wall by wall,” he promises. Political graffiti and cinema posters will gradually be replaced as the people of the city will now have more opportunities to express themselves, their culture and how the city influences them.

Sandeep is aware there are no limits on messages that can be conveyed and what he is also sure is that street art will help to skip damages to public spaces. “When people connect and feel more responsible towards their city, they become agents of social change,” he says, “and once they embrace the simple concept as an organic community activity, inspiration flows.”

And surely, the lively scenes of the stunning street art will lure the selfie-addicts -- as already seen!

Corporation Commissioner says:

“Madurai has the potential to become one of the best, clean and beautiful cities in the country because it has and always gets tremendous support from the community. One just needs to involve the people by guiding them properly.”-- Sandeep Nanduri, Madurai Corporation Commissioner.

Smart City

With Madurai now short listed under the Smart Cities Mission and the Meenakshi Temple listed as one of the swach iconic places, the focus area of the Corporation’s clean and beautification drive is 1000 acres in and around the temple area, extending up to the bank of river Vaigai. It is not being achieved just by painting the public walls but also by installing more toilets near the walls to prevent people from openly urinating. The temple and surrounding areas will be declared as a strictly ‘No Plastic Zone’ from January 1, 2017. More workers are being appointed for night scavenging and also clearing off garbage round-the-clock. Multiple awareness campaigns are getting the extra push. As the Madurai Corporation Commissioner, Sandeep Nanduri says, “everything collectively will lead to a positive impact on the visitors about the city.”