All hands on deck

Whenever he came back home to Thiruvananthapuram for a break from his job in Dubai, Sukumar P. would usually end up attending to some repair work or the other in his home. Much of his vacation was dedicated to hunting for handymen. On most occasions, he was forced to postpone the work for want of skilled workers. Finally, when he got tired of the whole exercise, he thought of a way out. And thus was born Dr. Repair, a “one-stop solution for home repair needs,” according to Sukumar.

“This is not my problem alone. Every household goes through such inconveniences. I just took a step to get out of this. In fact, all the metros and major cities have such facilities and that’s why I felt that we also should have one here,” says Sukumar, a mechanical engineer, who is in the construction business in Dubai.

It was a few months ago that he launched Dr. Repair with his friends and family pitching in with investment and support. “We undertake plumbing, electrical, carpentry and painting work as of now. We plan to expand the service. For instance, we will have employees to help with odd jobs, say hanging curtains or repairing appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines,” he says.

You can either download the app Dr. Repair free from Google Playstore or browse through its website or make a call to register the complaint. Sukumar says that he has a team of experienced and skilled technicians to handle the work. The rates are Rs. 199 for the first hour and Rs. 75 for every half an hour. Time taken for procuring the materials will be included in the working hours. “You get an SMS on your mobile when the labourer starts working and when he finishes. We also send the detailed bill to the client,” Sukumar says.

For details, log on to www.drrepair.in or contact 8281868786.