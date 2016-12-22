Adorable companions

Sitting on a mat, Mohan is engulfed by Kaku and Chote, who seem to be taking a break between the competitions. Suddenly, Nayara, spotting Mohan, accelerates towards him, diving straight into his lap with a thrust, she slumps. Slouching together, Mohan with his family of Lhasa Apsos, remarks, “I am here to show my love for these creatures. To show the connect they have with humans.” At this, the Apsos cuddle with him in unison.

At the Pet Fed 2016, camaraderie between animals and humans was celebrated. “In comparison to last year, we see an even number of people with and without pets this time,” claims Sarthak Sharma, at the registrations desk. The pet owners seem to inspire those without any animals of their own. Says Mohan, “I am also here to show to people who don't have pets, the wonderful experience of having pets.”

The festival also saw participation by those are afraid of responsibilities that go with keeping pets like cleaning their poop and taking them out for late night walks. For many others the event is an opportunity to look and enjoy animals they can’t keep. “I don't have any pets because I am in a transferable job and this festival is just fulfilling my love for dogs,” remarks a visitor who is focused on well adorned pets there.

Is Pet Fed an attempt to make pets more human? Dogs come forward as the fashion show, dance and best selfie competitions take the stage. Many pets take a break to have pizzas and spaghetti at a dog café. At an art gallery, one saw a strange yet homogeneous combination of colours grabbing the attention of many dogs as they stare intently at the art pieces. “We have used the colour scheme that dogs are able to recognise,” remarks Dhairya Gambhir as he paints a graffiti. I see a Taj Mahal in the same colours. Dhairya chuckles, “Since pets aren't allowed inside the Taj, they can see it here.” Then there are paintings of dogs with human expressions. While one has a raised eyebrow the other reflects contemplation.

The festival magazine, Pet Fed Times gives a detailed map of the event alongside presenting featured stories of different pets. It gives us a peek into the pet narrative.

“I don't have any kids. My pets are my babies,” says Sanjeen Sahni as his Pekinese looks beyond the pram to catch my eye. Walking on the side is a Labrador sporting a Santa Claus look with a loose pair of pants fitting perfectly and a pom-pom cap. The closeness between humans and animals was evident as one spotted many pet owners putting their hand imprint on a sheet along with the paws of their pets. There is also a play area which has obstacles and toys for dogs to enjoy.

One sees rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs are also seen cosying up in the arms of their owners. “This year we have incorporated more pets unlike last year when we only had dogs.” remarks Akshay Gupta, founder of Pet Fed.

Leaving the venue, I encountered a sturdy stray dog at the exit watching all the gathered pets with a bemused look probably wondering what is all the fuss about. Even though many petted, it decided to remain in its place.