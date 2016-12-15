A tale of grit and determination

Boniface Prabhu has been the country’s top wheelchair tennis player for many years, has bagged numerous awards in international tournaments including a Para World Championship and is the recipient of the Padma Shri.

Boniface recently concluded a 3,500-km Thums Up Veer Kashmir2Kanyakumari road expedition to create awareness and sensitise people to the cause of people with disabilities. He drove an Innova with automatic transmission and modified to meet his needs.

Talking about the expedition at the Bengaluru leg , he says, “The idea took shape in a causal meeting with officials of a soft drink manufacturer. I told them about my dream to do something for people with disability and get an opportunity to travel across India. They were supportive and the journey took off. We drove for a few hours everyday and conducted programmes across the country to build awareness about these issues.”

He says: “I wanted to empower people with disabilities. I am a quadriplegic with no fingers, no legs, and no back support. I hope this journey will help people with disabilities get an opportunity to earn their living. I hope that even as the journey ends, the education and awareness will begin.”

Boniface says that sports played an important role in his life. “I have always loved sports. I was home schooled and played a lot at home. My family was supportive. I have played football, hockey and cricket, apart from tennis and was thrilled when I won international tournaments. I feel that wheelchair tennis is tougher than regular tennis. More factors some into play.” He is thrilled at the success of the Indian paralympians in the Paralympic Games in Rio. “They are all champions. I was thrilled by the result. I hope we get more such medals.”