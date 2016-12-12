A step towards feature films

more-in

Boris Kenneth and Sahit Anand met on a small film job and discovered they had similar interests when it came to film direction and production. The duo started Do.Creative labs, which completes two years this January. After making a number of TV commercials and web films, the Bengaluru-based production team has come up with a music video, ‘Can’t let you go’ for the band, Best Kept Secret which was aired on VH1 on December 2.

During an interview, Boris and Sahit along with two other production members -- Anand Akalwadi and Dannilla Correya (who are roughly aged between 26 and 35), spoke about what led them to make this music video. “This is a stepping stone to the next level and getting into short films, our ultimate aim is to do many feature films,” says Anand, a production member of Do.Creative Labs.

The excitement of making the first music video is palpable among the team members. “We never compromised on anything,” explains Boris.

Though it is an Indian music video, they “worked hard to make the look international”. The video begins with the kidnapping of the male protagonist -- Behram, who is the lead singer of Best Kept Secret. He is then led to a battlefield that is created from a barren land. “There is love, suspense, action, drama happening throughout the six minute video,” explains Boris.

The team unity was so strong that they were able to “smoothly tide over every challenge”. On the involvement of every member, Sahit says: “Everybody was a film maker on the set because they gave their 100 percent and made the video what it is.”

Collaborating with the band, Dannilla, says: “They have a solid vision and it was great to partner with this team.”

About what makes Do.Creative Labs stand out, Sahit says: “Almost 80 percent of the work is done within the team from getting the work to delivering it that gives a unique signature.”

Regarding audience response on the video, Sahit says, “It is hard to get the audience to invest in a character in a short period of time in a music video unlike feature films and series. ”

To watch the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1-2tusj0VM.