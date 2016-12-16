A second skin

A single garment and the comfort and controversy associated with it were the highlights of ‘The Nightie Revolution’ -- a unique project by Surekha, a Bengaluru-based visual artist and curator. At Maathu Kathe -- a monthly event organised by IFA, she explored the nightie to understand its many meanings in contemporary India. In a gathering at the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), Surekha presented the audience with pictures and videos to show the stigma that surrounds the nightie and how it has become an important part of our society.

In her previous projects, the artist explored clothing as a metaphor for the body and her focus was on the human body as a ‘territory’. “I am exploring the role of the nightie as a clothing in the changing political and historical facets of our culture, with a focus on resistance and liberation,” she explains.

According to Surekha, the nightie was brought to India in the 19th Century by women from the Middle East. It is used by women aged between 12 and 80 and the practice of wearing it breaks all class barriers.

Women across the country seem to wear it, seemingly with a purpose to destroy all kinds of hierarchy amongst women’s dresses, says the artist. “When patriarchy controls, women defend themselves by wearing this garment. It has become an inevitable part of their life as though it is their second skin,” states Surekha.

Nighties were initially restricted only to the domestic sphere but now women are seen sporting this garment in diverse settings -- a vegetable seller or a mother dropping her children off to school. But, this dress code did not go well with some, including some schools. In fact, certain schools have restricted women from wearing nighties to school, observes the artist. Some of the headlines that caught her attention were: ‘No shorts for dads, no maxi/nighties for moms’ and ‘Dropping kids to school? Not in your nightie, please’.

“A huge market exists for the nightie even though it is not marketed by any clothing line. It’s market exists simply because of its ‘common woman’ clientèle,” adds Surekha.

Nowadays they come in varied designs. Some even come with pockets to accommodate mobiles or facilitate new mom’s to feed their young ones.

While this project is still a work-in-progress, it will be completed and up for display by May 2017 and it will include videos and photo installations, assures Surekha.