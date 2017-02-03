A platform to reach out

more-in

Come Sunday, Lamakaan will play host to a carnival of a different kind. The Queer Carnival 2017 being organised by the Queer Campus, Hyderabad, aims at sensitising people on the issues related to LGBTQ community. The carnival was earlier held in 2014 and 2015. This year, besides flea market stalls featuring hand-made items,the carnival will also include a performance by the band ‘Three of Us’, the staging of a play Sangharsh by Nishumbita theatre group and monologues by individuals. “The carnival’s aim is to reach out to more people in an artistic way. A person at the entrance will explain why we are conducting the carnival,” states Abhishek of Queer Campus.

Sangharsh was staged thrice under its original title Being Eunuch, The Life of a Hijra. “The title of the play was changed as the organisers felt the words ‘eunuch’ and ‘hijra’ could be offensive,” reveals Rammohan Holagundi and adds, “I agreed to the change of name as I wanted the audience to understand the seriousness of the subject.” The story of Sangharsh takes the audience through the life of a transgender with many layers of emotions, social stigma and societal repercussions. This play, written by late Holagundi Krishna Madhav, was inspired by Waman Kendre’s Janeman, a popular play on the community.

Rammohan was initially hesitant to stage the play. “Our theatre group has always believed in spreading social awareness through our productions. But I took some time to agree to the organisers’ request as the performance space at Lamakaan is small. Initially we considered doing a small enactment, but I was not happy with the idea as I wanted to perform the whole play,” he shares. The play was then redesigned and a complete shift of stage and design was made by Ram and Sowmya. Earlier, the group had spent almost two months rehearsing the play for Natotsav-16.

The first carnival held in 2014 was quite a hit, with Amala Akkineni also present among the audience. “We had not invited her and were pleasantly surprised to see her. The second carnival was also good but didn’t have celebrities,” smiles Abhishek. These events provide a space for queer people and heterosexuals to exchange experiences and talk about issues. “It is an icebreaker and we have seen many friendships blossom during these meetings.” he explains and adds, “It also helps heterosexuals to grow sensitive to the issue and get information.”

Abhishek reminisces how the earlier carnival inspired a group to do an impromptu song and dance session. “There were around eight people from different walks of life. The zealous group got motivated and wanted to sing and dance. They had not met before and were so inspired that they presented a performance,” he recalls.

(The Queer Carnival 2017 will be held on February 5 from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. at Lamakaan.

Related story on Page 2)