A panoramic view of Tagore’s world

In his eminently readable book, author Fay Seen Ejaz reminds how Tagore’s beguiling poetic imagery betrays cultural consciousness of the nation.

Could the much-admired mainstream narrative of nationalism invested with the tremendous potentiality of creating a massive wave of fraternity, love and mutual mistrust also bring in mind-numbing turmoil? Does its enchanting import pivot one’s thought to the well being and future of the country or its naked avowal produce a perpetual sense of otherness among a considerable section of the society? Yes, it is so answers Rabindra Nath Tagore who holds the unprecedented distinction of writing songs that were adopted as the national anthem of three neighbouring countries – India, Bangaladesh and Sri Lanka. Tagore, whose beguiling poetic imagery betrays cultural consciousness of the nation delves into searingly painful implications of nationalism if it is used as a political ideology in his novel “Ghaire Bhaire” reminds eminent author Fay Seen Ejaz in his eminently readable book “Tagore Piece by Piece” that appeared recently.

The book with an intent to showcasing Tagore’s oeuvre in all its rich and varied dimensions simultaneously refers to the protagonist of the novel Nikhil, who asserts: “I want to serve my country but I want to keep my right to worship reserved for the truth that supplants country. If I start worshipping my country like God, it will be a scourge for my country.” The utterance of Nikhil assumes greater significance at a time when nationalism has been reduced to stubbornly low entity and people no longer make a difference between patriotism and nationalism. Patriotism denotes unbridled love for one’s country but nationalism manifest marked hatred towards others .

Fay Seen Ejaz, an equally accomplished fiction writer and poet also focuses on Tagore’s book, “Nationalism”, in which he denounces the Western concept of nationalism and described it as an act of organised selfishness and propagates an alternative model of nationalism. Tagore says India has much more exalted ideal that is based on unflinching respect for God and humanity and it can not be replaced with the limited concept of “national identity.” The concept fraught with great danger for the humanity is propagated by the West and it is essentially a colonial construct. Ejaz with marked critical acuity refers to several other writings of Tagore to drive the point that Tagore always sought refuge in humanity and nothing else could impress him. Despite having discussed Tagore’s concept of nationalism with remarkable thoroughness, the author picks up gaps in his writings and raises question over the terms Desh Abhiman, Desh Bhakti, Swadesh Chetna and the like frequently used by Tagore. “If these terms do not manifest nationalism, then what else they epitomize,” he strikes hard at the inherent contradictions. The book divided into thirty one laconic chapters provides a panoramic view of Tagore’s world that creatively charts the space where self-enquiry can take place.

There is no denying of the fact that we have been living in an age of visual reality and the spectacle society is shaped by cross commercialism where actors and models have became role models. The society knows nothing more than buying and selling but it is not a new phenomenon. Quoting Arun Kumar Rai, Fay Seen Ejaz in this highly interesting chapter, “Tagore in Advertisement” says Tagore was figured in more than one hundred advertisements ranging from milk products to musical instruments. Tagore was also shown in advertisement of Jaljoga sweets and Radium cream, etc.

Fay Seen Ejaz rendered 20 songs of Tagore into Urdu and his translation indicates a judicious mix of Bengali and Urdu prosody and one of his song ,“Worship” begins:

“When I go his door for alms, whatever I gain

I lose that again and again.”

The author rightly points out that Tagore’s poetry is distinguished by a deep understanding of the frailty of human emotions of love and distrust. Tagore creatively explores the perils of crying with stunning sensibility:

“You make cry with tenderness

Even in the deep pain I feel happiness”

Ejaz’s book maps out new terrain of Tagore’s engagement with life around him and it makes non-narrative kind of theme a subject of critical gaze.