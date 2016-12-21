A healing in progress

At 17, both Sonai, a class VI drop out, and Aadimoolam, class X pass, are wired exactly how they perhaps need to be for this stage of life. As adolescents, they are inclined to fun and taking risks, seeking independence and exploring their environment. But unfortunately, the two young residents of Panaiyur village near Chintamani, sought out pleasurable experiences without the ability to fully weigh the risks of these experiences.

It is evident from the way both describe the day they snatched a mobile phone from the hands of an unsuspecting pedestrian near Velammal Medical College and fled in a stolen two-wheeler. It was their first joint petty crime committed to get their dose of cannabis in exchange from their gang leader. Of course the story line changed because the police caught up with them and gave the boys a good thrashing and sent them to judicial custody.

It is never easy to help a wayward. But Judicial Magistrate R.Gayathri Devi tried some damage control in the kindest of ways by sending the juvenile offenders to a rehabilitation centre instead of the juvenile observation home, where more often than not juvenile offenders end up feeling like criminals living in an insular world.

Both Sonai and Aadimoolam came to Trishul Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, a project of the M.S.Chellamuthu Trust & Research Foundation three weeks ago to undergo de-addiction treatment. In the last six months, eight boys under 18 years have been sent to this centre from the State Juvenile Justice Board-run Home in an attempt to make them feel that they have not been abandoned and can restart their lives more meaningfully.

“A simple thought and integrated action is helping to change the course of these children and their family’s destiny,” says K.S.P.Janardhan Babu, the Director (Programmes) of the Trust.

Young adolescent boys and girls are vulnerable to a dangerous mix of characteristics that can lead to experimentation with drugs, impulsiveness, risk-taking behaviour, petty crimes and resistance to authority. In the last five years, health experts have warned against rising incidence of drug abuse among teenagers in the city. “Given the scenario, this kind of intervention is paramount,” says Babu. “We have to prevent these children from metamorphosing into a psychotic mess.”

Both Sonai and Aadimoolam recall how during the Thiruvizha festival last year they took the first fag on the insistence of another boy. “I had numbness and after a while I felt good, my mind was relaxed,” says Sonai. “I did it for fun and started liking it and was not aware that it would do me harm,” says Aadimoolam. By the time their respective set of parents realised, the boys had already strayed too far.

None of the boys felt any fear, guilt and shame because the gang leader who provided them the substance always assured them of good life and coming to their rescue in any eventuality. “First he was giving us free, then he started asking for small amounts of money and then he pushed us to chain and mobile snatching,” says Aadimoolam.

It hit them hard when police nabbed them after their maiden attempt to steal and their leader was nowhere to be seen. Both the boys are now nearing completion of their month’s detoxification and counselling sessions and waiting to be reunited with their families.

“Our leader made false promises and escaped and our families are helping us now,” says Aadimoolam, with a trace of guilt. Sonai has promised his mother that he will go to Chennai and work in his uncle’s sticker shop. Aadimoolam says he will help his uncle who runs a parotta stall in Alanganallur. Both say they have realised the repercussions of their irresponsible activity and will never take that path again.

“The judiciary has done a humanitarian good by sending them to us here at the rehab centre and all our staff and the family members are collectively giving reinforcements to the affected boys so that they rebuild their lives with confidence,” says Jayakumar, the Centre in charge.

The other six adolescents are also in different stages of recuperation. Once they complete their de-addiction therapy at Trishul, a report is sent to the judiciary for next course of action. “We are requesting that these boys be given some kind of a job. They will also be on two-year follow-up with the centre for complete recovery,” Jayakumar adds.

The rehabilitation programme at the 30-bedded Trishul is offered free of cost. The two decades old centre with its professional intervention has treated 8,200 patients so far and conducted 3,400 awareness programmes. Brand ambassadors like Senthil are a key element of the awareness programmes. The MSC Trust has now appointed him a Peer Educator and he goes around schools and colleges sharing his life’s story. Belonging to an educated and wealthy family in Aruppukottai, he was reduced to a destitute on the pavement after alcohol ruined him at the age of 30.

A Commerce graduate, he took to drinking with his business partners when he was running a cotton business in Karur. “I never realised when it turned into an addiction and I lost my money, status, respect everything. My family threw me out, my wife divorced me,” says Senthil, 45 now and diagnosed with diabetes. He was referred to MSC Trust two years ago.

“The attention and motherly treatment he got here, the coordination between various teams and the cooperation of all finally helped him to get rid of his craving for alcohol,” says Uma, cousin sister of Senthil. “God has given me a second chance to live and I do not want to squander it away,” he says. Senthil, who used to earn Rs.1,50,000 per month turned into a pauper due to alcohol addiction, is now a role model for many who struggle to deal with their mental and physical complications.

“When I counsel people, it is like reality-based drug education. I tell them how mistaken I was as a youth in pushing boundaries and failed to keep myself alive and I do not want anyone else to suffer the same,” he says.

People like Senthil, says Babu, play a vital role in the de-addiction process. People have to be educated not only on the ill-effects of drugs and alcohol, he adds, but also on the existence of de-addiction centres in the city. “The awareness programmes need to be made mandatory in schools and colleges.”

Drug or any substance abuse is like an invisible storm. It will continue to wreak havoc in our lives unless we all stop acting as though it is not happening or believing that it could never happen in our own families.