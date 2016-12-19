A few lessons for LIFE

‘Men are from Mars, women are from Venus’ has acquired adage status, probably, way beyond its author John Gray’s wildest imagination. The differences especially show up in a marriage - there are the ‘wife jokes’ and the ‘husband jokes’. Some would call it light-hearted fun.

It is a fact that over the years, when the freshness of a marriage wanes a certain degree of boredom sets in and the joy of being in a relationship is forgotten at the altar of duties.

And this is where Sajitha Rasheed comes in. She describes herself as someone who facilitates ‘people to have more joyful relationships.’

Sajitha is not talking about an irretrievably broken marriage; instead she focuses on the ‘regular relationship’ which has “lost track of the partnership” over time, when other things become a priority. This could be any one of us.

“I can guide you to put that back on track,” she says with confidence. These are part of a series of life skill mentoring programs she has designed. Relationships in general - workplace, parent-children - interest her. Of particular interest is the marital relationship.

We have all heard the complaints - women accusing husbands of not having time and of being taken for granted while men say their wives don’t understand them. Sajitha sees her role, in this scenario, as one who creates a space for communication, talking about the problems. Calling it counselling or therapy, in the conventional sense, limits what the workshops do.

She guides people to their own solutions, “I cannot lecture you nor can I tell you what to do. Your situation will be unique to you and your partner. You have to find the answers.”

She speaks of an elderly man who wanted to ‘make’ his wife happy. Sajitha’s questions about what he’d like to do gradually led him to the answer, that all he needed to do was spend quality time with her. “It is not rocket science. You have to find out for yourself the changes you can and are prepared to make.” And honesty is non-negotiable.

Her relationship workshops encourage conversation and sharing. “When you talk about your problems in a group of strangers you realise that neither are you the only one with the problems nor are your problems unique. Not only does it give perspective and insight, it comforts too.”

Communication gap or the lack of it thereof causes an accumulation of unspoken hurt which is as bad for the person as it is for the relationship.

No, it does not change or become better with another person. The rut sets in everywhere and with anyone. So,‘getting it out’ helps. Often we are the victims of the relationship ‘moulds’ we have grown up with, these condition us for our future relationships.

It boils down to the time a couple spends together and she insists, “quality and quantity.” It is about how a couple connects and communicates with each other. The ‘the breakfast is ready!’, ‘have the kids slept?’ do not qualify. Technology, or rather the time spent on it, is a ‘headache’. “Spend half an hour with your family without technology,” she suggests.

After having spent more than a decade in the corporate sector, Sajitha decided to take a step back. A couple of post-graduate courses including one in sociology, another in General Psychology and a long term course in Transactional Analysis have enabled her to develop her modules for workshops. Her corporate workshops too touch upon the relationship aspects when required.

The relationship workshops usually span three-days, covering six intense hours each. “You either go home tired or elated.” But she guarantees change.

These are the result of the experience she has gathered as a trainer/mentor for more than a decade and with progressive classes in relationship building, she has held over the last three years.

Often relationship modules are combined with other sessions. People are open to a one-day workshop but a three-day affair is intimidating. One day barely suffices to scratch the surface. “This points to not prioritising what is actually important in your life. Rather than reach a stage where you need to solve a problem, why not start before there is an evident problem?”

A couple of crucial questions, in this context, to ask yourself are - Are you happy?/Do you find fulfilment? Is there bitterness?

A deterrent is the mindset that does not admit that there could be a problem and the “what will people say” question. “It is not about having a problem. It is about being happy in a relationship. The brainstorming is to lead towards an answer,” she says.

She doesn’t demand that both partners attend the workshops, if only one wants to, then it will do. It works on the principal that if one modifies the relationship behaviour then there will be definite changes.

Sajitha recommends follow-up meetings in order to keep track of the changes and provide a support system till it becomes sustainable.

Another area of interest are workshops for adolescents and for parents.

“I disagree with what people say about kids today. Kids are smart today - if they have the knowledge they make smart choices.”

She is currently the Chief Mentor at Mind Mojo.