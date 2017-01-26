A Name to Remember

On Republic Day this year, successive generations of a Madurai family got together for a unique photo reunion. And in that single frame were seated Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Rabindranath Tagore, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subramania Bharathi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Ho Chi Min and many more leaders of yore!

But none of them looked like the original leaders whose names they wear with pride. They are all grandchildren and great grandchildren of Tamil freedom fighter M.R.S.Mani. They are candid in saying they do not match the patriotism of their parents or grandparents, who served the society and the country in many ways.

“We all are just ordinary citizens reaping the benefits of a democratic society,” says Maulana Azad, who runs a small confectionary business on South Masi Street. His siblings and cousins too have small business units scattered across the city and a few have gone into teaching profession.

Has it been a burden bearing such great names? Does it have any impact on their life or personality? Not really, says, Maulana, the only one to get a Muslim name in the Hindu family. He says his grandfather, M.R.S.Mani named his mother Indira but she did not tag Gandhi to it. And when he was born 58 years ago, Indira’s son became Maulana Azad, the senior political leader and the first Education Minister of independent India! “It is kind of fun,” he adds, “and also reflects the liberal and secular nature of my grandfather.”

M.R.S.Mani, started his career with the Congress Socialist party and later shifted allegiance to the CPI-M. He was imprisoned by the British thrice and just before independence shared the cell with former President R.Venkataraman. He passed away in 1995 at the age of 83. But till he was alive, he named every new born in his family after leaders.

“He perhaps felt inspired by that person’s values and legacy,” Maulana Azad makes a guess and at the same time wonders why his grandfather named nobody after his favourite leader, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Mani’s eldest daughter Indira, who died in 1980, bore four sons and five daughters. The eldest son was named Subramania Bharathi after the Tamil Mahakavi. And the other three were named Maulana Azad, Kannaiah (the Communist leader in Tamil Nadu) and Jawaharlal Nehru. Indira’s five daughters were named Shanti (after Tagore’s abode Shantiniketan); Ratna (after freedom fighter M.R.Ratnam), Jeevamani (after Tamil Communist leader P.Jeevanandan), Ho Chi Min (the Vietnamese revolutionary communist leader) and Sarada (after wife and spiritual partner of Ramakrishna Paramhansa).

Mani’s second daughter’s sons were named after the Bard of Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore and social reformer, Balgangadhar Tilak. The grand old man also named his great grandchildren. Like Maulana Azad’s daughter was named Prabha (after Prabhakaran) and son was named after Tamil king Sibi Chakravarti, a famopus king of Lunar dynasty in Hindu mythology.

No doubt choosing a perfect name for the new born can be quite a task for parents. But when they reach into history and select a leader’s name for the new born, it is like setting them on a distinguished path and in this case no one has hated or changed it. Not even Mani’s grand daughter who is named Ho Chi Minh!