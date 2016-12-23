...EAT,LOVE,PRAY

more-in

Sharon Dçruz, who moved out after marriage in 1979, arrived early this month from Melbourne. Though she comes more than once a year to India, Christmas is a special time, she says. “It’s a different feeling being in Cochin, you go down memory lane.” What strikes her most is the thought of her parents, of sitting with her mother and preparing traditional foods--sugar coated kulkuls and fried patticums. “We used to make a curry with banana skin too,” she adds.

Food is a memory that all in the community treasure and are bound by. Colleen Decruz, ready with her set of plum cakes and freshly-fried kulkuls, speaks of the tradition of sending trays of homemade snacks and sweets to neighbours and friends. “It was called Consuaad, a Portuguese word for sharing, we understand. These goodies-laden trays were exchanged.” Marlene Jackson, VP of the All India Anglo Indian Association, Cochin Branch, and a community senior, recalls that the trays were decorated with embroidered tray cloths and lace-edged covers. “This custom has totally died out,” she rues.

In a bid to continue with the traditions, more so for the younger generation and for the benefit of the “homecomers”, Marlene says the association is making a concerted effort.

“The highest concentration of Anglo Indians from Fort Kochi is in Australia followed by Canada, UK, New Zealand and West Asia. We are over 350 members in Cochin Branch,” she says.

A tradition that has been continued for a good 60 years is the Christmas Tree celebration that was earlier held in St. John De Britto School. This year it is at YWCA. Marlene, who is often the compeer in this joyous evening, says that the function flags off the Christmas festivities. Its highlight is the Santa Claus who, after arriving, takes a round of the Town, it being the heart of Fort Kochi, from Veli down to the Beach Road and the Parade Ground.

Earlier the build up to Christmas was marked by carol singing by groups of singers who visited every community member’s home. Called serenading, the custom is petering out. Carol Demonte is trying her best to keep the tradition alive. For many years now she has been training groups of young children to sing carols. Last year she had a group of 20. This year, called the Jingle Jangle, the group is much smaller, comprising six college students who will dress up in Christmassy theme and bring in the Yuletide spirit with popular numbers like Felice Navidad, Joy to the World and Silent Night.

Randall Bernard works in Dubai and is here with his family to relive the Christmas of his childhood. This time he has plans to revive the water balloon game that was played commonly when he was a young boy. “We used to have this water balloon game, when we would drench one another with water balloon grenades. This time we are planning to do so, we have brought high-tech balloons for this,” he says.

Marlene says that because it is a time that the community is in full attendance, most plan their weddings during the season. This happens till first week of January. Couples or families abroad who want to celebrate important occasions, like their silver wedding anniversary or wish to meet others plan dos. “There are seven weddings this time. It is a great time to meet and connect once again,” says Marlene. Randall agrees looking forward to these back-to-back parties.

Denver Anton Eustace has planned his wedding thus, in time to have all his family together. “This is a great time for family. The feeling of being in your home town during Christmas is a joy.” He too has vivid memories of the family making kulkuls and diamond cut snacks for Christmas.

Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve is one of the most important events this week, followed by the Christmas lunch which is a family affair.

Sharon talks about the 150 strong Fort Kochi Anglo Indians in Melbourne and their attempts to carry forward the tradition and spirit of the town there. Her sister Fiona Rodriguez, she says, has begun Our Lady of The Holy Rosary Feast, typical of Fort Kochi, in Melbourne. “ It takes place on the first Sunday of October.”

The next big event over which the community bonds is the New Year’s Ball. A black-tie affair, the community members dress formally and to the hilt. “Men wear jackets and tie while the women come in gowns and the younger lot in dresses. The DJ plays old numbers, the slow ones fit for ballroom and fox trot. After 2 a.m. the floor is taken up by youngsters and New Year is brought in dancing till the wee hours of the morning. This is how it has been for years,” says Marlene, who has plans to organise ballroom dancing classes for Gen Next, to continue with their traditional dance.

Valens Kingsellers has been DJ for the occasion for years now. He says, “The Anglo Indian community is very family oriented. We love music and dance and I know the music preference of my community. Though I am invited to other cities to host New year’s Ball, I make sure I am here in December.”

Valens will play country music and rock and roll to a crowd that loves ballroom, jiving and swing.

Raymond Pinto, a photographer, has seen the change. He recalls the days he went serenading, almost 30-40 years ago.” He recalls a time when Sharon dressed up as Santa and they all went as teenagers in a lorry to the island singing Christmas carols.

“Those were different times,” he says, ruing that there are hardly any photos of those wonderful days.