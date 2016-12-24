‘It’s not all wolves out there’

Week two on dating apps and I’m squealing with laughter. I see my ex on one. He’s probably Tindering away from the labour room. Last heard, his wife was all set to deliver a baby. Also in some unfortunate cases, when you least expect it, you’ll find the person you’re currently dating. In such a scenario, swipe right just to instil the fear of God in him. Wait till he turns up with innovative excuses as to why he’s online dating. The most common being, “I had no idea. My friends installed it.” If I were you I wouldn’t believe it.

I also rapidly swipe past faces of my present hair stylist, former reflexologist, pilots...lots of them, some friends’ husbands, restaurant owners, people from work who don’t make eye contact but have super liked my profile, bunch of Facebook friends (I’m not sure what the Tinder etiquette is...am I supposed to swipe left on their profiles or out of politeness swipe right?) I’m still trying to find my feet here and on Woo, Aisle, and a bunch of other dating apps I’ve feverishly downloaded to avoid FOMO. Sometimes the Tinderatti is kind enough to explain the little details of the app...if they are not too busy telling you how lovely your eyes are or why they want a sensual Indian partner or why you should meet them for drink.

It’s true that my fingers feel stiff with all the swiping...mostly left. These apps drain my battery real quick. And finally, it feels like editing a really bad copy when people tlk lk ths. “Hai, hwz lyf! Wnt to mt? Say say!” My reply is “No I don’t want to say. I don’t want to meet. Could you please include vowels?” And it ticks me off even further when the reply is “lolz” or “funny girl.” What I’ll never understand are the profiles with kid’s faces. Dude, if you want to be on a dating app, at least have the nerve to put your own pic. This reminds of this match from Hyderabad who said he can’t use his real name or photo because he’s from a conservative family. “Then get off it!” I type irritated. “But I want to enjoy,” he replies sending a Facebook request, and I see our pal has a wife.

The most common advice from seasoned dating app folks has been — beware of Catfishing. An acquaintance was having a textual relationship with someone she met on Truly Madly. He claimed to be a pilot with Emirates based out of Bangalore. Next thing you know they were exchanging pictures. The guy turned out to be a fraud. On further investigations it turned out there was no one by that name and there are a bunch of boys who chat up women, get compromising pictures and exchange them among each other. Then there are those who will go on pinging and asking to meet. I’m not sure what they do for a living, because at any point when I check my phone there will be a message from them.

But on the brighter side, dating apps are great for self confidence, and sometimes help create lasting friendships. There are the interesting few who carry on sparkling conversations and just want decent company. So far, I’ve found myself counselling a young man who’s girlfriend is being married off, playing guide to out-of-towners, getting astronomy lessons from a pilot and chatting with someone from half way across the globe who talks about a bunch of things right from working out and pets to travelling and how terrible my jokes are! So it’s not all wolves out there in the woods. Red Riding Hood just needs to tread with caution.

