Google has launched Allo — a messaging app that helps users make plans, find information and more, all within the chat. After Duo, the video-calling app, Allo has let users expect a lot from the tech giant. It was first introduced at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference on May 18, 2016.

Fresh features are introduced in Allo

* Smart reply, sharing photos, emojis and stickers

* Easy for users to respond quickly

* Provides assistance when you need it

Smart replies

The smart replies feature allows users to select options from given suggestions. The app learns to give more suggestions based on a user’s usual replies.

What can you do?

By asking Google Assistant this question, it gives a number of options like set up an alarm, book a movie, interesting facts, poems, proverbs, videos and more. There’s even an ‘I’m bored’ button and your Assistant shows you a funny video.

How to install

For those who do not have Allo on their Play Store yet, can take the apk file from here http://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/allo-by-google/ and make sure that your security settings are set to allow apps from ‘unknown sources.’

The installation is an easy process, just like Duo, since the app just needs the user to enter his number and the waiting time is less than 50 seconds. You can take a selfie for a profile picture, or skip that part and move on to start messaging.

Incognito mode

One of the best features that’s not usually available in such apps is the incognito mode, which gives a user end-to-end encription, message expiration and discreet notifications.

SMS contacts

An Android user receives messages from the Allo app, even if he hasn’t installed the app. However, a message to an iPhone user via Allo app is not possible.

Yet another shortgiving is that, Allo isn’t allowed to be taken as the default messaging app.

A user can select which of his contacts are to be blocked.

Google Allo is such a great interface. Omg!

The Google assistant is a lovely feature. Done so well. — Ajay Bhaskar (@UrbanChutzpah) September 21, 2016

So far - strictly based on Assistant - Allo is decent.



Rather disappointed that @google prohibits basic features from GApps users. — Zac Coffman-Magaha (@ZacCoffman) September 21, 2016

Google should have developed Duo and Allo into one app tbh — OsasuThe419Papi (@ThtNigerianKid) September 21, 2016

Google's Allo messenger is finally here! https://t.co/CrEJDyH0mU very nice, but I'm surprised it has no web version. Phones only. — Chad Haefele (@HiddenPeanuts) September 21, 2016

Allo can't be used as a default SMS app like iMessage. Unless this is something they're fixing in the next release it's already useless. — Kevin Mark (@Kev1nMark) September 21, 2016

IANS reports:

Users may no longer need to leave a conversation with friends just to grab an address, or share a YouTube video, or pick a dinner spot.

Google Assistant

The Google Assistant in the Allo app will answer questions. Users can also type @google to bring the Assistant into chats with friends the statement read.

Apart from answers, Google Assistant in Google Allo can also provide latest news, weather, traffic, sports, or upcoming flight status.

Users can also get information from pharmacies to ATMs, banks, parking, gas stations and grocery stores, etc., and directions right within their conversation from the Google Assistant.

Hinglish

The app, available on Android and iOS platforms, has enabled smart replies in “Hinglish” and rolled out 200 stickers created by popular independent artists that are specifically relevant to Indian users.