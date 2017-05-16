Top 5 affordable smartphones

more-in

Reliance Lyf Flame 5

With Reliance Lyf Flame 5, available for just ₹3,000, you receive the full value of a smartphone. The Lyf Flame 5 comes with both a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is also capable of connecting to 4G networks. It comes with a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and 1650mAh battery. It has 4GB storage and utilises up-to-date Android 5.1 operating system.

Samsung Z2 | Photo Credit: PTI

Samsung Z2

With the Z2, Samsung offers a small 4-inch phone for only ₹4,650. Compared with other smartphones, the Z2 does not have all advanced features of smartphones. The phone has only a 5MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera. It also has only 1GB of RAM. Additionally, it uses the Samsung developed Tizen OS, meaning some apps may not be available on this compact phone. However, social media services like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are still available. The phone has a 1500mAh battery which, at its size, offers a long battery life. It can also connect to 4G networks and can have its internal storage upgraded from 8GB to 128GB. While it is lacking in some places and uses a new OS, the Z2 excels in its reliability and value for a smartphone that can still accomplish a lot of what it’s required for.

Karbonn Titanium S205

At ₹4,490, this budget smartphone has what any smartphone user needs. It has 2GB of RAM and runs with a solid 2200 mAh battery. It has 16GB of internal storage, upgradeable to 32GB. It has a 5-inch screen with a 720 x 1280 resolution. In addition, the phone has an 8MP rear camera and a 3.2 MP front camera for selfies. Running the common Android 5.1, the phone is as capable as any other smartphone. It can connect to 3G networks.

Swipe Elite | Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma

Swipe Elite

At ₹5,500, the Swipe Elite offers good 3G connectivity and all the features needed in a modern phone. The Swipe Elite has a quad core processor with 1.3 GHz of speed and 2GB of RAM. It also has 16GB of storage with a rear camera of 13MP and a front camera of 5MP. It also uses the Android 5.1 OS with an HD screen resolution that is 5 inches long. For only ₹5,500, the Swipe Elite is a very capable smartphone.

Panasonic P55

For a little bit more at ₹6,000, the Panasonic P55 offers somewhat extra. P55 has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is capable of connecting to 3G networks and has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs Android 5.1 and has a 2500mAh battery ensuring a guaranteed few hours of use. Phone’s processor is an octa-core and runs at 1.4 GHz with a 720 by 1080 resolution screen. The Panasonic P55 offers a very good smartphone for a fraction of the usual price.