China’s product safety regulator says Samsung will recall all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in mainland China, amounting to around 191,000 units, in another setback for the tech giant in the world’s largest smartphone market.

The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said Tuesday Samsung’s move follows discussions with the administration’s enforcement division and the launching of an investigation into defects.

The regulator says the company will either provide a full refund at the original price or replace Note 7 units with any other model of Samsung phone.

Those who take the second option will receive a refund for the difference in prices between the products, along with a 300 yuan ($45) voucher.

Samsung has blamed a battery problem for making the phones prone to catch fire.