Doing extensive research before making an online purchase may be futile. An article in the journal, Marketing Science, finds that even though consumers may spend days looking for the right product, what they purchase tends to be remarkably close to items they searched and found in their very first search. The researchers derive this from the browsing and purchase history of over two million consumers. They used a sample of more than 1,000 digital camera purchases with full browsing histories over a three-month period. They also found that while about 25 per cent of consumers search and purchase in just one online session, the average purchase takes much longer — around 15 days and over six sessions. The vast majority of purchases happens in under a month and about 40 per cent of consumers search for only one brand and 20 per cent for only one model,. while the average consumer will search for about three brands and six models.
Sci-Tech » TechnologySeptember 11, 2016
Updated: September 11, 2016 00:13 IST
Product research and buying
