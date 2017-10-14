Nokia 8: a ready reckoner

more-in

The Nokia 8 smartphone will be available across the country from Saturday. The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 and comes in three variants — Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel and Polished Copper. It is priced at ₹36,999.

Standout feature

We all know what a selfie is, but have you heard of the “Bothie”? Your mobile phone camera just got more versatile with the Dual-Sight mode, allowing you to use the front and back cameras simultaneously for split-screen photos and videos.

Live streaming

To broadcast moments on the go, there is the built-in Facebook Live and YouTube Live. The phone also gives equal importance to sound quality in your recordings. The phone comes with OZO Audio Technology for 360-degree recording, which lets you accentuate the right sounds while reducing ambient noises and background noises.

Other specifications

Camera: 13 MP front and rear cameras with ZEISS optics

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 1.8GHz octa-core

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB and MicroSD card support up to 256 GB.

Display: 5.30 inch

Battery: 3090mAh (non-removable)