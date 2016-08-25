The latest revolutionary robot isn’t the metallic, costly machine you’d expect: It’s squishy, wireless, battery-less and cheap.

Meet Octobot. It looks like a tiny octopus and is designed to mimic that slithery creature to get through cracks and tight places, making it ideal as a rescue robot.

A team at Harvard University has created a robot — actually about 300 of them, since they are so cheap to make. “It’s sort of a hybrid between octopus and robot,” said study author Jennifer Lewis, a Harvard professor of biologically inspired engineering. “We’ve done something that nobody’s been able to do.”

Soft robotics are important because “you’ve got these hard mechanical objects and soft humans” and when they interact or collide it can be a problem, Ms. Lewis said.

That’s not the painful case with Octobot, which fits in the palm of a hand. It’s softer and more adaptive, she said.

The idea was to make something powered by a chemical reaction in fluids; fluid movement moves the arms and directs the robot’s actions. It can be printed cheaply by 3D printers, with the most costly part a really small bit of platinum.