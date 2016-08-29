It takes on Moto G4 and LeEco Le 2 devices with all of them in the mid-range segment

LG Electronics is known to be a pioneer in innovative ideas with its smartphones to make them stand out in among other mobiles. Its flagship Rs. 52,990 G5—touted to be the world’s first modular smartphone featuring a “slide-out” battery design and dual rear cameras—is an apt example.

This time, LG has brought a difference in the front display and introduced a new secondary screen on top of the main screen in its mid-range offering— X Screen—to ease user interaction.

The Rs 12,990 X Screen is also equipped with a panic button in line with the Indian government’s initiative.

The smartphone takes on Moto G4 and LeEco Le 2 devices with all of them in the mid-range segment.

Here is what works for the device.

The plain-looking device has all the features of a mid-range smartphone. The back is covered by crystal-clear glass-fibre material.

The smartphone features 4.93-inch display along with an 1.76-inch HD In-cell touch display which LG calls “second screen”.

Armed with a 1.76-inch HD In-cell touch display which LG calls “second screen”.

The second screen’s “Always-on Display” feature allows users to check basic information such as time, date and notifications without having to wake up the phone. It shows the last four apps used on top right corner of the primary screen, along with a facility to receive calls without interrupting the main display.

A tap between the apps and it opens them instantly, making multi-tasking easy.

An option allows to include your signature in the second screen wherein you can express yourself in the signature bar with name or motivational phrases or your word of the day.

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz, 2GB of RAM and running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, LG X Screen matches all expectations when it comes to performance.

The internal memory is 16GB of which 10.7GB is available to user. Users storing more videos, pictures or watch a lot of movies on the go, 10.7GB might find this less.

Memory can be expanded by up to 128GB via micro-SD card which will gives ample amount of storage for multimedia content, games and more.

LeEco Le 2 device, on the other hand, gives 32GB of on-board storage.

The 13MP rear camera captures superb shots with rich colours in bright-light conditions. We achieved best-quality images outdoors or indoors with ample light.

LG has packed some add-on features into camera app. With Quick Share, you can directly share your captured videos and photos on to your social media account.

As soon as you capture a picture a small icon will appear that will allow you to share your captured moment.

The 8MP front camera captures better selfies compared to Moto G4. With Auto Shot, you can take selfies with front camera using face detection.

When the face is detected, a white indicator appears and, as it turns blue,hold still and the shot is taken automatically.

This cuts the risk of the device from falling to the ground as otherwise it is hold and click picture simultaneously either by pressing volume button or tapping onto the screen.

The 2,300mAh battery gave enough juice to fuel apps for one day on a moderate-to-heavy usage.

What does not work?

LG going with 720p display in its X Screen does disappoint. Full-HD screen would have been appreciated as smartphones that are priced lower than X Screen carry one.

The camera protrudes slightly out from the back panel so it may get scratches when kept on rough surface.

Expect drop in quality in low-light photography.

LG X Screen is a device that will not disappoint. With second screen, good performance and a satisfying camera, it holds a respectable place in the mid-price range devices.