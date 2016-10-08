In a quiet move, Reliance Jio has made its 4G services compatible for all Apple iPhones models, along with one year of free service.

According to sources, all the new iPhone users on Jio’s network will get free access for a year of the only all-India Internet Protocol-based 4G network in India.

The sources said the new offer coincides with the launch of new Apple phones in India — the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

The sources clarified that the deal — which the company calls the ‘Welcome Offer’ — is valid not just on the two new Apple models, but also on 6, 6 Plus and 6s. The offer is free till December 31 this year.

Those who are taking the Rs. 1499 plan will also get freebies worth Rs. 18,000 till December 31, 2017.