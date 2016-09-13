As the Apple's latest OS gets rolled out, here are some of the reasons to get the update...

Fans of Apple couldn't wait for the iOS rollout on Tuesday. Apple says you can check your device for the update once it becomes available. If you have one of the compatible devices, the update will be free.

iOS 10 is coming soon. Is your device compatible for the new update? pic.twitter.com/F6J3pFTYSU — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 12, 2016

iPhone 7, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPod touch sixth-generation onwards

Of course, remember. The update is around 1.2-1.7 GB in size, so that it might be useful to wait half a day or so to grab it, given that over half the world will be crowding and overloading the Apple server with the fairly large download. Don't be one of those guys.

To upgrade your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings >> General >> Software Update. As always, before downloading the update, make sure you've backed up your data completely on iCloud, through Settings.

Boasting a few simple tweaks and a few drastic overhauls, iOS 10 caused a splash when it was demonstrated during the September 8 Keynote launch event.

From collaborations with retro games like Super Mario and Pokemon Go, the Series 2 Apple Watch, and the potentially revolutionising move to chuck the headphone jack for new wireless 'Airpods', Apple's CEOs captured the tech world's intrigue.

In regards to the #PokemonGo update, it seems to be rolling out in different countries on Android. IOS still hasn't received the update. — PokéSteal (@PokeSteal) September 13, 2016

As Apple maniacs awaited the iOS update on their devices, Apple opened up its iMessage App store, tantalising users with a platter of apps and stickers for its texting apps. One such app — SquareCash — for instance, allows you to create sticker apps for texting, in addition, of course, to the $2 paid-for stickers.

We built Square Cash right into iMessage for iOS 10! pic.twitter.com/1pUaWCdpVz — Cash App (@SquareCash) June 13, 2016

Look out for...

... a much smarter Siri, who can now write your messages, do image searches, and transcribe voicemails and stuff. And...

... with the HomeKit, you can command your home appliances with your phone. If that kind of power doesn't make you lazy enough, there's always...

... the new lock screen, which will give you easy access to the camera (just one swipe left), convenient bubble notifications that organise your apps, called...

... "Rich Notifications". These allow you to interact with images, audio, and video without having to actually go into the application. As if things needed to make you and your eye lazier, the elements and icons will be even more bubbly and bevelled, to assist...

... readability. And then there's...

...the updated Control Center, with flashlight, airplane mode, and other usual suspects. And if you're too sleepy to fiddle around for the power-on button, good news...

... just lift the phone to open the Lock Screen and Notification Center, and set it back down to make it go back to sleep. And then...

... the 3D Touch Integration will let you use your screen as a button, summon up options menus with a press-down, for instance.