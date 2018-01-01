Wandering around the Web: addictions and apologies

Games in the membrane

The narrative of mental disorders changed big time in 2017; so now the World Health Organization (WHO) has shoved ‘gaming disorder’ under that category in an eye-widening report. In a beta draft of the 11th International Classification of Diseases report, “impaired control over gaming”, “increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities” and “continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences” constitute the condition.

Added to the notions of video games is ‘hazardous gaming’ which is “a pattern of gaming, either online or offline that appreciably increases the risk of harmful physical or mental health consequences to the individual or to others around this individual”.

Now, the Internet is brimming with debate, despite the fact that WHO hasn’t approved of the proposal draft just yet. So until that goes through, I won’t have to feel guilty every time I go five hours deep into The Evil Within, Far Cry and Uncharted, all while putting aside my day-to-day responsibilities... I can also totally imagine every parenting publication preening with a plethora of ‘I told you so’s. Amazing.

‘Sorry’ is just another word

We’ve run over the gamut of problems Apple has presented, but the most unacceptable one of all has to be the intentional slowing down of older devices to keep their iPhone 8s and Xs in high circulation numbers. In a blog post on their website, the tech giant owes the countless lawsuits and collective anger to “misunderstanding”. Yes, Apple, keep sounding like that one boyfriend that will never settle down.

All personal discrepancies aside, the blog post continues to explain the chemical ageing process of their batteries as well as the software glitches. Something says we’re not buying it — pun intended.

Rants and ramblings from excursions in cyberspace