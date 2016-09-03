Teacher raps to welcome kids

Dwayne Reed, a fourth-grade teacher in a Chicago school, created a rap to welcome his new batch of students and it has become an instant hit.

---

The Lego marriage proposal

Ben Anderson wanted to propose to his girl friend Kirsten Dally in the most unique way. He decided to do stop-motion video, which he got it screened at a cinema. Ben not just managed to get Kirsten's hands, but gained over 2 million fans by posting it on Facebook.

---

Syncronised shelving

The Invercargill City Libraries & Archives has started a petition to introduce synchronised shelving in Tokyo Olympics. We are not sure if arranging books in sync with each other can qualify as a sport, but the video is pure fun to watch.

----

Run neta, run

A video of Muslim Students Federation leader Sharafudheen Jifri running away from a protest scene to escape from police lathicharge has gone viral. The footage has turned to be a delight for meme makers who compare it with a popular scene in the Malayalam movie Oru Indian Pranayakadha.

---

Capturing hearts with ABC

This two-year-old girl's dramatic rendition of the alphabets is winning hearts. Violet Ogea is now a sensation and her version of the alphabet song has got over four million views in less than a week.

---

Trump gets a fan from India

The Republican candidate Donald Trump has earned an unlikely supporter from India - the rap sensation of nineties Baba Sehgal. He tweeted his fan video by tagging Trump. No response yet, but the video is getting popular.

---

Shrinking Aral Sea

NASA Earth has released this time-lapse video of how the Aral Sea, once the world's fourth largest lake, has is now almost dried up. In the 1960s, the erstwhile Soviet Union built dams across rivers Syr Darya and Amu Darya to divert water to the Kyzylkum Desert. Though the desert flourished, the lake began to die as a result.