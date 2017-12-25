Gujarat election, Virushka and khichdi among the top 10 tweets of 2017

Another year comes to an end. High profile elections, political predicaments, ridiculous rumours, Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un squabbles, chilling attacks on press freedom, grand weddings... no one can say that 2017 wasn't eventful.

As the count down to 2018 begins, here are the top 10 tweets from The Hindu in 2017.

What do you think is the best scenario for Tamil Nadu?

Following news that the former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's long-term friend V.K Sasikala was "unanimously" elected to lead the AIADMK Legislative party, we conducted an online poll seeking our readers' thoughts on the situation. About 59% of the 11,168 votes that were cast said that they wanted O. Paneerselvam as the CM.

What do you think is the best scenario for Tamil Nadu? #OPSvsSasikala #Panneerselvam — The Hindu (@the_hindu) February 8, 2017

The state of affairs after the Durga Puja immersion at the Yamuna River bank in New Delhi

On September 30, R. V. Moorthy, one of our photographers based in New Delhi, took photographs of the aftermath of the Durga Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna river. The photos showed that despite strict orders from the National Green Tibunal, most of the idols immersed in the river were made of Plaster of Paris, which remains as debris, causing damage to soil and water.

The State of the Affair after the Durga Immersion at the Yamuna River Bank in New Delhi on Sunday. Photos: @rvmoorthyhindu pic.twitter.com/ChTrMfw3KK — The Hindu (@the_hindu) October 1, 2017

Footwear without back strap is sandal, not chappal, says High Court

Our Courts have had to settle some bizarre cases in the course of life. For instance, January saw the Delhi High Court settling a dispute on whether a woman’s footwear without a back strap is a "sandal" or a "chappal." No kidding.

Footwear without back strap is sandal, not chappal: HC https://t.co/rI78SDUbp7 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) January 28, 2017

Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma

To nobody's surprise, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's high-profile wedding earlier this month grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The couple, who were dating for about three years, got married on December 11 in a private ceremony in Italy.

Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma today. The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21,followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26, reported ANI. #VirushkaWEDDINGhttps://t.co/jwO7Ss84fQ — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 11, 2017

Journalists take part in a silent protest against attacks on media

Following multiple instances of attacks on journalists including the cold-blooded murders of Gauri Lankesh at her residence in Bangalore and Sudip Datta Bhowmik at a battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles near Agartala, and the attack on Pankaj Mishra, a Hindi medium journalist in Bihar, the Press Club of India held a protest meet in New Delhi demanding action against such threats to the freedom of press. The protest, held on Gandhi Jayanti, was attended by many eminent journalists.

Journalists gather at the Press Club of India in a silent protest against attacks on media. Photos: Sandeep Saxena pic.twitter.com/gyLdVIpe1f — The Hindu (@the_hindu) October 2, 2017

Reports of EVM glitches during Gujarat election

The recently completed Gujarat Assembly elections saw strenuous campaigning from all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, with allegations about anything and everything flying helter-skelter. The polls too were marred with claims of malfunctioning EVMs in several areas which the Election Commission dismissed.

Live updates: EVM glitches reported in Rajkot, Rajpipla, Bhavnagar, Palitana, Porbandar. #GujaratElection2017 https://t.co/Jvm8R7a2RG — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 9, 2017

Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss India 2017

Seventeen years after Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title for India, Manushi Chhillar was crowned as Miss World 2017 on November 18 in China. A few days after her win, the medical student from Haryana won people's heart again when she reacted to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's "chillar" remark with grace and humour.

#ManushiChhillar is #MissWorld2017, becomes 6th Indian to win the title. https://t.co/02t7mF8K7i — The Hindu (@the_hindu) November 18, 2017

Zaira Wasim apologises for meeting "political leaders"

Our compatriots don't have a great record when it comes to bullying, a fact that was noted for the umpteenth time when they pressured a 16-year-old into tendering an apology for meeting the Chief Minister of her State. Zaira Wasim of 'Dangal' fame found herself in the middle of a controversy when photographs emerged of her in conversation with Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, who had been unpopular in the country for her handling of the Kashmir unrest.

"I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me" https://t.co/4wzODVD5Dk — The Hindu (@the_hindu) January 16, 2017

How Gujarat voted in the last 3 elections

As a part of The Hindu's comprehensive coverage of the Gujarat election and it's verdict, we posted a GIF on Gujarat's voting trends in 2007 Assemby election, 2014 Lok Sabha election and 2017 Assembly election. This explained how the voting patterns have changed and yet, remained the same, in the course of the last 10 years.

How Gujarat voted in 2012 and today #GujaratElection2017 #GujaratVerdict https://t.co/BdFB25S6CV pic.twitter.com/BwymqqSH9O — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 18, 2017

When khichdi got us into a pickle

Ah, the khichdi controversy. It was not one of the brightest moments of the year when reports emerged that khichdi had been selected as the national food of India. Though Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal dismissed it in the wake of massive uproar, the idea of a "national food" in a diverse country like ours gave fodder to many a meme and satirical articles.

