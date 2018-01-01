Google celebrates New Year's with a penguin-themed doodle

Unlike their flamboyantly plumed cousins from the tropics, penguins are a monastic tribe. But when the occasion demands, they make the circuitous journey across the seven seas to catch a bit of sun, and spend their holidays with their winged relatives from warmer climes. Google is ringing in the new year with a doodle depicting a couple of penguins standing on a strip of ice, watching the sun rising over the horizon.

The doodle, which is the final instalment in a series, shows the culmination of the journey the family of penguins had undertaken during the holidays, visiting their extended avian family, at every port of call. They might have returned to their frigid home in the tundra, but souvenirs from their travels still abound. One of the penguins is depicted wearing a Hawaiian shirt, while her sibling is pictured in a straw hat.

In the first doodle, they are seen ringing up their toucan friend, ahead of the festive season. After a plan is hatched to go south on a trip, the family gets busy, packing their bags in their igloo home, taking care to pack gifts for their hosts.

The next scene in the series – released on Christmas – shows a reunion in a tropical forest, with fairy lights embellishing the trees. The cousins are seen gorging on a feast set at a large outdoor table, after greeting each other and partaking of the festive cheer. As their sojourn comes to an end, they are seen partying and welcoming in the New Year.

"Our feathery friends ... are now ringing in the new year with sparklers in hand. As they all admire the fireworks overhead, they think about how much fun it was to spend this time together," the team behind the Google Doodles wrote in a post.

In the final scene, the penguins have returned home fresh from their travels. They are shown sitting slouched against each other, ruminating over the bygone year, and looking forward to what is to come, as the sun rises on 2018.