Facebook has officially launched “Gameroom” Windows desktop gaming platform in collaboration with cross-platform game engine Unity.

As announced in August, Unity and Facebook are collaborating on adding Facebook as a new build target to the Unity Editor.

With Facebook Gameroom, the social media giant is introducing an easier way for developers to bring high-quality games to the PC to take full advantage of the CPU and GPU native power.

“The Facebook build target lets you deploy your projects to either the new Gameroom desktop app for Windows as a native Windows player, or to Facebook.com using Unity’s WebGL support,” said Sheree Lee, Technical Program Manager at Facebook, in a statement.

When the Facebook target build is active in the Unity Editor, developers can use the Facebook SDK for Unity API to share content with Facebook friends, access the Graph API, and more.

Developers will also be able to use the Unity API service to handle in-app purchases on Facebook.

“Facebook support for Unity is now available in the Gameroom developer beta and that Facebook support will ship as part of Unity 5.6 early next year,” added Lee.