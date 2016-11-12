A bug accidentally killed several Facebook users — including founder Mark Zuckerberg — with messages being posted on their accounts meant for memorialised profiles.

The bug on the social media platform on Friday delivered morbid news to Zuckerberg, with a message on his profile: “Remembering Mark Zuckerberg”.

“We hope people who love Mark will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life,” the message read.

Other users found same messages on their profiles, www.today.com reported.

“For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialised profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts. This was a terrible error that we have now fixed. We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it,” Facebook said in a statement.

The social media giant has 1.79 billion users.

“Yesterday I was on Facebook Live! Today I’m Facebook Dead,” wrote the Washington Post’s journalist Emily Guskin.

Memorialised accounts are a place on Facebook for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away.