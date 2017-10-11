Internet

Facebook and Instagram down for some users

Facebook   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Facebook and Instagram users in some parts of the United States, Asia, Europe and Canada were unable to access their accounts on Wednesday as the social networking website faced technical issues.

“We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, DownDetector.com, which monitors outages, showed that there were over 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with using the website.

Fifty percent of the people reported having trouble logging in while 40 per cent complained that they faced total blackout issues and the remaining 10 per cent faced problems with pictures, Downdetector said on its website report.

Post a Comment
More In Internet
internet
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2017 10:19:26 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/facebook-and-instagram-down-for-some-users/article19841081.ece

© The Hindu