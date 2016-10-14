Facebook adds Apple TV, Chromecast support to stream videos

While users are watching a Facebook video on TV, they can go back and scroll through News Feed on the device.

To give users even more ways to watch, Facebook has rolled out the ability to stream videos from the social network to your TV through devices like Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

To watch a video from Facebook using your smartphone, press the TV symbol in the top right corner, then select the device you want to stream and the video will be streamed to your TV.

Facebook is starting with Apple TV (and other AirPlay-enabled devices) and Chromecast for now, with the feature live for iOS users and plans to cast from Android devices to Chromecast as well soon.

“Whether you are hanging out with friends or just relaxing on the couch by yourself, we hope you enjoy this new way to watch videos on Facebook,” said Brent Ayrey, Product Director, Facebook, in a blog post.

While users are watching a Facebook video on TV, they can go back and scroll through News Feed on the device they are streaming from and can catch up on other stories while video keeps playing on the TV.

Users can also see real-time reactions and comments on the screen, and can join in the conversation by reacting or commenting, the blog post added.