India has emerged a favourite among cyber criminals, reveals a study

The number of cybercrime cases registered in India has risen by 350 per cent in the three-year period from 2011 to 2014, according to a joint study by PwC and Assocham.

In the past, attacks have been mostly initiated from countries such as the U.S., Turkey, China, Brazil, Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Europe, and the UAE, according to the study titled ‘Protecting Interconnected Systems in the Cyber Era.’ However, with the growing adoption of the Internet and smart-phones, India has emerged “as one of the favourite countries among cyber criminals.”

Cyber attacks around the world are occurring at a greater frequency and intensity, according to the study. “A new breed of cyber criminals has now emerged, whose main aim is not just financial gains but also causing disruption and chaos to businesses in particular and the nation at large.”

In the U.S. alone, there has been an increase of nearly 50 per cent in reported cyber incidents against its critical infrastructure from 2012 to 2015. “Attackers can gain control of vital systems such as nuclear plants, railways, transportation or hospitals that can subsequently lead to dire consequences,” it said.