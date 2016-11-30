Will help mobile-driven businesses in India: Facebook

more-in

At a time when mobile is transforming the way people connect, Facebook is committed to help mobile-driven businesses to grow in India, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the “Mobile Moves Business” event here that brought together businesses, industry experts and marketers on one platform, Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India, reiterated the company’s commitment to tap the power of mobile to empower entrepreneurs in the country.

“We are committed to helping businesses grow. Whether it’s brand building, generating demand, driving leads or sales, we are focused on helping business unlock growth opportunities and help them move their business through solutions that drive results,” Mr. Bedi said.

As of the third quarter this year, Facebook reported 166 million monthly active users, 159 million mobile active users, 85 million daily active users and 81 million mobile daily active users in India.

Facebook, which has 1.71 billion users globally, has a strategic partnership with India’s top 100 advertisers.

There are over two million small and medium businesses (SMB) pages on Facebook in India and more than 30 per cent of active SMB pages on Facebook are owned by women entrepreneurs.

Forty one per cent of people on Facebook are connected to at least one business in a foreign country.

Facebook is available in 12 languages in the country and over 80 per cent of top-grossing apps in India are integrated with the social networking platform.

Facebook’s ‘Mobile Moves Business’ aims to shift decision makers’ perception about the impact of mobile on the consumers, the company said.