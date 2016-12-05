Say hello with Google Allo in Hindi now

more-in

Tech giant Google on Monday introduced Hindi language capabilities in its messaging app, Google Allo.

The new updates to Google Assistant and Smart Reply will be available on Android and iOS devices and to all users in the coming days, the company said in a statement.

“Google Allo has received tremendous response in India which has one of the highest number of Google Allo users,” said Amit Fulay, group product manager of Google.

“One in every 12 messages in group chats are messages to the Google Assistant. We are enthused by this and today’s launch enables us to extend these features to the next millions of users in a language of their choice,” Mr. Fulay added.

With the launch, the Google Assistant in Allo will now understand and respond in Hindi.

“Chat one-one-one with your Assistant in Allo, or just type @google to bring your Assistant into any group chat. To start using the Assistant in Hindi, just say ‘Talk to me in Hindi’ or adjust the language setting on your device,” Google said.

Google launched Allo in September this year.

Smart Reply will recognise the language a user is chatting in and begin to show suggestions in that language.