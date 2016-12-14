Internet

Google honours Amundsen’s epic expedition to the South Pole

A screen grab showing the doodle on Google homepage.  

Search engine giant Google celebrated the 105th anniversary of the first expedition to the South Pole. On December 14, 1911, Norwegian Roald Amundsen became the first explorer to reach the southern most tip of the Earth.

The doodle depicts the crew — consisting of 19 people and nearly 100 Greenland sled dogs — at the finish line, taking a moment to bask in the glory while the Antarctic wind whips outside their tent.

“Known as ‘the last of the Vikings’, Amundsen was a lifelong adventurer with a gift for organisation and planning,” Google said.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016

