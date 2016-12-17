App it up!

more-in

A collaboration between IBM and Spark Career Mentors, provided a platform for high school students to develop apps. Called Teen Hackathon, it was organised at IBM’s EGL Office earlier this month and showcased the talent and commitment of the bright young minds in the city.

The students had a chance to work on IBM’s Bluemix - a cloud computing software. Twelve schools presented their ideas and apps that they developed using Bluemix and Watson. Seema Kumar, Country Manager, Ecosystem Development, IBM India and SA and Spark Career Mentors judged the students’ efforts.

The apps addressed a wide range of problems including wage gap inequalities, simplification of mathematics, making information accessible to everyone and uplifting a person’s mood. Solutions to resolve these through technology were put forward.

Euclid from Legacy School was an app built by Class 9 students – the youngest in the hackathon. The interactive app allows a student to pause the video and ask a question using Watson Conversation API.

Greenwood High School bagged the first prize for their app ‘Khet Mazadoor’, designed to help farmers reduce the problems of wage gap, analyse the market conditions for a crop, pricing of crops, favourable weather conditions, fertiliser prices and their impact on crops to make wise farming decisions.

Guru Sarjith Senthil, Rahul Alluri, Roshan Anand Kirpalani and Sathvik Birudavolu are the minds behind the app. “Our app was the product of coordinated team work and the genuine want to get rid of the wage-gap inequality,” Rahul said.

New Horizon Public School grabbed the position of first runners up, for their app ‘What they Say’.

This app fetches information on any politician from various sources and analyses the tone of the content and presents the actual emotion and sentiments of the speaker. Bethany High School and National Public School, Koramangala, shared the position of the second runners up. While Bethany High School students created an app ‘Mini’ that helped to make information accessible to everyone in the world, NPS students created Collegify that would help high school students to choose the right career and then find the right college from across the globe, to cater to their requirements. “The knowledge of Bluemix helped us to improvise ‘Mini’ and fulfil our aim”, said Anirudh J.B, from Bethany High School.

When asked for the reason behind conducting the Hackathon for school students, Neeraj Khanna, co-founder and Director of Spark Career Mentors said, “School is the stage where you are exploring. Once you reach college, you would have already chosen your career and domain of interest.”

Seema said as high school students are naturally innovative and inquisitive. The Hackathon was created keeping in mind various users who will benefit from these young minds. In a country like India which is facing problems of digital literacy, it is good to encourage and nurture the next generation coders whose ideas align to support such issues.

“With little assistance, they have exceeded our expectations and we are overwhelmed by their responses,” Seema said.